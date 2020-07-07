Health protocols don’t mask opinions at Grassley town hall

“At least in Iowa, it seemed to me they’re trying to teach at least the principles of government,” he said. Grassley, a history buff, said it’s important that history is taught “because you got to understand the past if you’re going to see a path forward, a pathway forward for the future.”

He did share another speaker’s concern with the removal of historical monuments, some of which have been criticized as racially or culturally insensitive.

Grassley said he thinks it’s the duty of the federal government to protect monuments on federal property, and to have a process for determining “if they come down and how they come down, as opposed to having mobs tear them down.”

In response to questions about privacy concerns of companies collecting personal information and sometimes selling it, Grassley said there are discussions in Congress about regulating the process “but it is not going to be an easy process.”

California has taken the lead on addressing privacy issues with a state law that sets rules and allows people to see the data a company has collected about them. Grassley said the state has followed the lead of the European Union, which he said is considering even more extensive privacy protections.