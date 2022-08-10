'Heart of gold' — Remembering the 4 murdered in small Nebraska town of Laurel

LAUREL — As residents of Laurel trudge forward after losing four of their neighbors in a quadruple homicide last week, friends and loved ones of the victims are remembering them for the positive impact they had on the town of 1,000 people in southeastern Cedar County.

Gene Twiford, 86; Janet Twiford, 85; Dana Twiford, 55; and Michele Ebeling, 53, were shot at their homes within blocks of each other in the early-morning hours Thursday, according to police. The suspect, 42-year-old Jason Jones, who lived across the street from Ebeling, allegedly attempted to burn down both Ebeling’s home and the Twiford house after the victims were shot.

Laurel and surrounding communities have offered waves of support to the victims’ families, holding a prayer vigil Saturday, contributing to funds for funeral expenses and embracing the families through phone calls, texts and social media.

Ebeling and the Twifords were well-liked by many Laurel residents.

Ebeling, who enjoyed collecting and amassed about 500 salt and pepper shakers, lived at 209 Elm St. for about two years with her boyfriend, Brian Welch, who works as a trucker.

One of Ebeling’s brothers, Mike Shankles, said Ebeling often would tag along with Welch when he traveled out of state for work. Welch wasn’t home on the morning of Aug. 4 when Ebeling was killed, Shankles said.

Shankles said his sister was a loving person who “wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

“If she met you, she’d be your friend for life,” he said. “She had a heart of gold.”

Ebeling, whose kids all live out of state, would tell people how proud she was of her two children and two step-children. Any accomplishments the kids had that they shared with their mother were passed along to Ebeling’s friends in Laurel, daughter Richele Ebeling said.

Richele Ebeling said her mother always would call to check in. The last such phone call with her mother, she said, was the evening of Aug. 3, about seven hours before Michele was killed.

“I’m so grateful that the universe gave us one last time to hear her voice,” Richele Ebeling said.

She started a GoFundMe to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

The Twifords were staples in the Laurel community. Gene Twiford, who lived near or in Laurel his entire life, was a military veteran and deeply involved with American Legion Post 54 in Laurel.

Jim Thompson, another veteran and a friend of the Twifords, said he knew the family for about 40 years. Gene Twiford was “always around,” Thompson said, and desired to lend a hand with anything someone needed.

The Twifords, like Thompson, attended United Lutheran Church in Laurel. Thompson said he enjoyed seeing Janet, Gene’s wife, and Dana, the couple’s daughter, because they always had a smile on their face.

Wayne Freeman, another veteran and Post 54 member, said he had known the Twifords for nearly 50 years. Gene Twiford was crafty and enjoyed welding, Freeman said, and the American Legion was “really lucky for all that he contributed.”

He crafted flag stands, metal posts and shelves for military trophies and medallions.

“And nothing was ever done shoddy,” Freeman said. “He would build something with the goal for it to last 1,000, 2,000 years.”

You never heard the word “no” come out of Twiford’s mouth if you asked him to help with something, Freeman said.

“He liked helping people wherever he could,” Freeman said. “It didn’t matter what it was.”

Regg Ward, a childhood neighbor of Gene Twiford’s, said he often would see Janet and Dana around town. The two women were “the friendliest of people,” he said.

Janet Twiford was active in United Lutheran’s Women of the Church, a charter member of Sarah Circle, and served on the church council, according to her obituary. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary, in which she held several positions over 37 years, including District 3 president of the auxiliary.

But the titles Janet Twiford was most proud of were grandma and great-grandma, and some of her most cherished times were days with her granddaughters.

Dana Twiford worked at Hillcrest Care Center in the kitchen — a place where she loved talking and laughing with the residents during the 20 years she was employed there. She was a lifelong member of United Lutheran Church and was an avid Husker volleyball fan, never missing a match on TV.

Memorial services for the Twifords will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at United Lutheran Church, 305 W. Third St. in Laurel. Visitation will be at the church from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

Services for Ebeling are pending.

Freeman said Laurel, a town with a population of about 1,000 people, has had its share of “bad” happen but “nothing like this.”

“We’ve got a dark cloud over town, but we’re working to get our spirit back,” he said. “We will get that spirit back.”