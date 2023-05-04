Iowa lawmakers sent the last of Iowa’s 2024 budget bills to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk for approval on Thursday, directing billions of dollars to departments and operations across the state.

The budget totaled $8.5 billion from the state’s general fund for the fiscal year starting July 1, a 3.7% increase over this year. More than $1 billion was spent from other funds.

According to an analysis from the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, the expected surplus after next year will be more than $2 billion.

Reynolds still needs to sign the bills before they become law, and she has authority to strike individual budget lines.

Check out where the state is spending its money and what has changed from last year. For most budgets, the top-line dollar amount represents spending from the state general fund and does not include other sources of funds.

School Supplemental Aid & Standings: $4.4 billion

The catch-all budget bill includes appropriations that do not fit neatly into the other budget bills. The bill also includes state money for a 3 percent increase in per-pupil funding for Iowa’s K-12 public schools, which accounts for the bulk of that money.

That amounts to about $107 million more for Iowa’s public schools in the 2024 fiscal year.

Iowa’s nine Area Education Agencies, which provide special education services to Iowa students in public and private schools, would see nearly $30 million decrease in the upcoming fiscal year.

That comes as AEAs expect an increase in the number of private school students who need special education services after Gov. Reynolds signed a law earlier this year allowing parents to use taxpayer-funded education savings accounts to send their student to a private school.

The budget reduces state funding to AEAs by $22 million, which is on top of a $7.5 million annual cut required by law. That is $5 million more than lawmakers cut last year.

However, even with the reduction, Rep. Taylor Collins, a Republican from Mediapolis, said all but one Area Education Agency in the state will still receive more money than last year thanks to the state's 3 percent increase in state supplemental aid to public schools The Mississippi Bend AEA, however, will see a $32,000 reduction, likely due to a declining student population.

The reduction continues years of budget decreases to the agencies.

Democrats argue Republicans are intentionally underfunding education in Iowa, noting the state has a nearly $2 billion general fund budget surplus, full cash reserves and a Taxpayer Relief Fund projected to total nearly $3.4 billion by the end of next fiscal year.

“We have the money. We don’t have the will,” said Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, a Democrat from Ames. “This is a hoarding problem. We are stockpiling taxpayer dollars.

“There are a lot of ways we can give it back to the taxpayers through quality services, a high-quality public education, public safety, clean water infrastructure, higher education, mental health and substance abuse services.”

Economic Development: $41.8 million

The budget supports economic and workforce development efforts in the state, including funding for the Iowa Economic Development Authority, Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Finance Authority, among other agencies.

It includes:

• An increase of $125,000 to the World Food Prize

• A new appropriation of $1.4 million for the administration of the Iowa Arts Council

• A $215,000 increase in the rent subsidy program administered by the Iowa Finance Authority. The program provides a monthly rent assistance payment to individuals on a Medicaid waiver to help them live successfully in their own homes or communities until they become eligible for any other local, state or federal rent assistance.

Education: $982.9 million

The budget funds the state’s education system, including the Department of Education, Iowa’s public universities and Department of the Blind, among other agencies.

It includes a combined $7.1 million more for specific programs across Iowa’s three public universities — a fraction of the $32 million increase in general fund dollars the Board of Regents sought for the upcoming budget year.

The UI College of Nursing would get an additional $2.8 million to hire more staff.

Iowa State University would get an extra $2.8 million to support its agriculture innovation and science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs by expanding degree and certificate programs in the areas of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software engineering and other high-demand areas related to technology.

The University of Northern Iowa would get an additional $1.5 million to recruit students interested in becoming teachers, including a stipend for student teaching.

It also bars Iowa’s regents universities from spending more on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and training – including new hires. It also requires the state Board of Regents to conduct a comprehensive study and review of its campuses’ current DEI programming — something Board of Regents President Mike Richards earlier this year announced it would do.

Rep. Carter Nordman, a Republican from Panora and chairman of the House education budget subcommittee, said lawmakers “want to get to the bottom of where these resources are being spent — good, bad or indifferent.”

Democrats questioned the intent behind the study, and said DEI programs are imperative for recruitment and ensuring a welcoming campus for students.

Judicial system: $212.5 million

The budget funds Iowa’s judicial branch and court services. The bill would raise the pay of private attorneys who agree to represent indigent defendants by $5 an hour and provide $35 an hour for travel time, plus mileage, as some attorneys spend hours driving around Iowa to court hearings.

The state faces a growing shortfall of private attorneys willing to contract with the state’s public defender’s office to represent indigent defendants.

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen, in her annual Condition of the Judiciary address in January, told lawmakers “our federal and state constitutional obligation to provide indigent counsel is on the verge of snapping.”

Democrats criticized Republicans for removing more than $1 million in funding to hire four new district associate judges. This would have been year three of a five-year plan to increase the number of district courts judges to address the backlog of cases.

“Everyone in this room knows what the right thing to do is, and yet we don’t seem to be able to do it,” Rep. Ken Croken, D-Davenport, said.

Rep. Brian Lohse, a Republican from Bondurant and chairman of the justice system appropriations subcommittee, said, “It is what it is.”

“We won what we could win (in negotiations with the governor’s office and Senate) and we survive to live another day,” Lohse said. “We will continue to work and fight for the resources that the judicial branch needs in order to provide justice to Iowans.”

Justice System: $669.2 million

The budget funds the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and state departments like corrections, the Iowa National Guard, Iowa State Patrol, and Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing. It includes a $1.25 million increase for the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to hire 11 new full-time positions.

Also included:

• An added $1.1 million in salaries and bonuses for Department of Corrections officers

• An additional $690,000 for a “high-risk unit” for Iowa’s 7th Judicial District Correctional Services in eastern Iowa that covers Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties

• An additional $650,000 for the State Public Defender’s Office to hire seven additional full-time positions to work on post-conviction relief cases, rather than rely solely on contract attorneys

Democrats argued it’s not enough to address understaffing and improve working conditions for correctional officers in the wake of the killings of an Anamosa correctional officer and a nurse in 2021, which they attribute to a staffing shortage.

Lawmakers punted on deciding how to spend tens of millions of dollars resulting from settlements with pharmaceutical companies, distributors, pharmacies and others over the nation’s opioid crisis.

Democrats criticized Republicans for their unwillingness to help Iowans struggling with opioid addiction with the tools and support needed for treatment and recovery.

Iowa is eligible to receive up to $345 million over the next 18 years, and The Iowa Opioid Settlement Fund currently contains about $20 million.

Lohse said lawmakers plan to work over the interim on coming up with a holistic approach for how best to use the settlement funds for prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery services.

“And that’s a conversation that will involve the attorney general, Department of Health and Human Services, law enforcement, Department of Public Safety and several others,” he said. “That’s our goal over the summer, to get that in place so we can hit the ground ready and be ready to appropriate some money next year to things that are going to be impactful.”

Health and Human Services - $2.1 billion

Iowa’s mental health services and nursing homes will see an increase in state funding, supplemented by federal dollars, in next year’s Health and Human Services budget.

The budget includes a $13 million increase in Medicaid reimbursement for mental health services and $15 million to nursing homes.

The budget included a new family medicine obstetrics fellowship program, directing $560,000 to fund fellowships in rural or underserved areas. It will also direct $1 million to the More Options for Maternal Support program, which funds crisis pregnancy centers that provide pregnancy support and discourage abortion.

Those items were part of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposed maternal health care bill, which did not see passage, but portions of the bill made it into the HHS budget.

Democrats said the budget does not go far enough to fund Iowa’s biggest health needs, like child care assistance and mental health.

Democrats proposed spending $5.6 million million to extend coverage of postpartum care under Medicaid from 60 days to 12 months. Iowa is one of only a handful of states that has not expanded that coverage under a provision in the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

Those amendments failed on party lines, but Republican lawmakers have said they may consider expanding the coverage next year.

Administration and Regulations: $135.2 million

This budget funds state departments like the Department of Administrative Services and the Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing. It also sets the budget for elected offices like the governor, secretary of state and state auditor.

The bill would increase the governor’s budget by $494,000 while maintaining the number of employees in her office. A spokesperson for Reynolds said the funds would be used to recruit and retain staff to the office, noting that the governor’s office budget has not changed for x a decade.

But Democrats protested the increase, arguing there was not enough explanation of what the money will be spent on.

“This is irresponsible. This is completely not transparent which is what we should be doing for our voters,” said Rep. Megan Srinivas, a Democrat from Des Moines.

The bill also increases funding by $1.4 million to the Iowa Utilities Board, which handles permitting and regulation of utilities in the state. The money will fund five new full-time employees to increase technical support.

Agriculture and Natural Resources: $43.5 million

This budget funds the Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, the Department of Natural Resources, and related state initiatives.

The bill transfers $500,000 from Iowa State University’s Nutrient Research Fund into the Ag Department’s Water Quality Initiative Fund. The transfer could put at risk a network of sensors that measure Iowa’s nitrogen and phosphorus levels.

While some Democrats protested, Republican Sen. Dan Zumbach of Ryan said the focus on improving land practices would make a bigger impact on water quality.

“When we made the decision on how to appropriate dollars, it was all about let’s put practices that help clean our water,” he said.

The budget also strikes a provision from Iowa law that requires at least 10% of Iowa land area be protected, public open space by 2000. Despite the requirement, only about 3% of Iowa’s land is publicly owned, according to outdoor website the Summit Post.

Supporters of the change said the DNR should focus on maintaining the land it already owns, and that it would decrease costs for Iowans to purchase land.

But Democrat Sami Scheetz of Cedar Rapids said public spaces are “critically important” to attracting people to the state and improving quality of life.

Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund: $181.2 million

This budget funds building maintenance and infrastructure improvements using gambling revenues in the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund as well as money from the Technology Reinvestment Fund.

The budget includes an extra $5 million, one-time appropriation to the Renewable Fuel Infrastructure Fund, which helps gas stations convert equipment to offer renewable fuels.

It also directs $6 million to improve Honey Creek resort, a state-owned resort on Rathbun Lake in southern Iowa that Rep. Jacob Bossman said has “fallen into disrepair.”

Bossman, a Republican from Sioux City, said a state department signed a contract to make the improvement and needed the funds.

“This is a responsible place to find that money to get Honey Creek back up to standards and make it an operational facility again,” he said.

Transportation: $446.5 million

The transportation budget funds the Department of Transportation and other transportation operations out of state road funds.

In addition to funding salaries and expenses for the DOT, the budget includes a new $21.9 million to replace the Davenport Highway Operations Complex, a DOT maintenance garage in Davenport.