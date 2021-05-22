Hinson votes no on Jan. 6 commission but 'might support' after criminal investigations

Though she claimed getting "to the bottom of the (Jan. 6) attack" on the U.S. Capitol was a "priority," U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson still defended her vote against a congressional commission to investigate it.

"It's horrible, and I do believe we need to get to the bottom of the attack," the First District Republican said during a Friday phone call with reporters.

Hinson pointed to a bill she co-sponsored after the attack in January that would have established such a commission, and reiterated she wants "to see justice served."

But she voted no this time, she said, because she believes the commission might otherwise "interfere with ongoing law enforcement investigations" by the Depts. of Justice and Homeland Security as well as the FBI.

"Hundreds of people have been charged, and I want to see those investigations move forward," she said.

Fellow Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks also co-sponsored the January bill with Hinson, but voted to proceed with the commission in this week's vote, along with several other Republicans that broke ranks to do so.

Hinson said she hadn't ruled out voting for such a commission in the future.