Historic Mason City building could well be lost without significant help

Dennis White, who is currently part of a "Save the Depot" effort in Charles City, noted that even before that can happen, the motive needs to be as clear as possible.

"First thing to do is identify all the people who have a purpose to save that building," White said. "Call out all of the individuals in the community who have an interest in that community whether it be they worked there or have an interest in the railroad."

With the Charles City effort, White said that the campaign started with a small group of people who would ask folks on the street, "Don’t you think we should save this building?"

Though the group still hasn't hit its goal of $350,000 to move the Charles City depot to a new location where it will function as a museum and trailhead, White said that it's actually been helpful for organizers that Canadian Pacific has given them demolition timelines in the past. "If no one is pushed in the corner they might not act," White said.