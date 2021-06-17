Historical marker to be unveiled Friday at Omaha site where Will Brown was lynched in 1919

As America wrestles again with racism, Omaha and Douglas County are marking a particularly violent and ugly historical incident that happened at the local courthouse: the 1919 lynching of Will Brown.

The city, county and a group called the Omaha Community Council for Racial Justice and Reconciliation will unveil a historical marker Friday that will be placed outside the Douglas County Courthouse. It was there that a white mob beat and hanged Brown, a Black man, then burned his body and dragged it through the streets.

The marker is part of a series of observances and education efforts that began in 2019, including an ongoing race relations dialogue, being conducted by the local groups and the Equal Justice Initiative, based in Montgomery, Alabama. Similar events and markers are being placed in a number of U.S. cities as part of the Equal Justice Initiative’s Community Remembrance Project. The Alabama-based group is paying for the marker.

Much progress has been made since 1919, and “progress continues apace,” said Franklin Thompson, the city of Omaha’s director of human rights and relations.