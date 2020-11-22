 Skip to main content
Holiday parade tonight in downtown Sioux City
Holiday parade tonight in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The 'drive-by' Sioux City Holiday Lighted Parade will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. today. 

Lighted floats will line Third Street from Virginia Street to Nebraska Street, before turning up Nebraska to the holiday tree in front of the Public Museum.

For the ninth year in a row, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 231 will be hosting the parade. In addition, the IBEW will be providing the first 100 cars with goodie bags at the end of the parade.

The event also will be livestreamed at Downtown Partners' Facebook page.

For more information on the Drive-By Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade,  go to downtownsiouxcity.com.

