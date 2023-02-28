Seven years ago, Tessa Domingus was on parole, living at her mom’s house on a farm in southeastern Nebraska, no longer using drugs, but isolated and unsettled, feeling the urge to slip back into a life she wanted to leave behind.

She dug out a laminated index card with a name and phone number from the box of belongings she’d taken with her from prison. She picked up her phone and dialed.

Destinie Commuso answered, like she’d said she would.

Come to Lincoln, said the woman on the other end of the phone. Come tomorrow.

Domingus was serving time on a drug charge when she met Commuso, who helped facilitate a Mental Health Association of Nebraska support group for people in prison.

Years earlier, Commuso had completed drug court, beating a meth addiction that had begun when she was 11 and running drugs for her dad. She’d been in recovery for years, had become a “peer specialist” for the mental health association, using her experiences to help others.

That day in prison, one of the group exercises had been to write the names and phone numbers of five support people on index cards. Domingus could think of only two – her mom and grandma. Commuso noticed, told her to put her name down, too.

Now out of prison and at her mom’s urging, Domingus made the call and the 90-minute drive to Lincoln. She was greeted by Commuso and Kasey Parker, executive director of the mental health association, and others in recovery with their own stories of struggle and addiction, recovery and triumph.

These were the peer specialists who’d helped her in prison – had shown her, by example, that life held more possibilities than she’d dared imagine.

“There were all these individuals with similar lived experiences as me and doing really different things with their lives,” she said. “I knew I could stay off drugs, but I didn’t think I could build a life for myself I’d be proud of, that would give me purpose,” she said.

She felt hope for the first time in prison that day, she said. When she called Commuso and drove to Lincoln, she started turning that hope into reality.

She began volunteering for the association, then working on-call. She was certified as a peer specialist and hired full-time to work at Honu Home, a transitional living home for people recently released from prison.

Today, she knows how to manage the mental health issues she’d struggled with from childhood, had used drugs to try to numb their effects for so long.

She's coordinated various programs for the health association and is now overseeing the opening of a second transitional living home in Omaha. She has a husband, owns a home, regained custody of her children and has reestablished relationships with them. She's a grandma now.

But here’s the thing: She’s not the only success story to walk through the doors of Honu Home.

“This house is full of these stories,” she said. “We get to watch this (change) with everyone around us.”

***

The turtles that grace the walls of Honu Home – the stuffed animals that loiter on the furniture, the porcelain centerpiece that graces a table, the real ones living in a giant fish tank – mean something to those who live and work in the space.

Like its name – Honu means turtle in Hawaiian – they’re a reminder of a philosophy that guides them.

You can retreat into your shell, but you must venture out. Recovery – like the turtle – is slow, but it will move you forward.

Honu Home's longtime director Alan Green used the turtle metaphor to help Parker when her anxiety nearly overwhelmed her, back when the two were starting something new.

In 2001, Parker worked for an agency that got a federal grant to help people who had dealt with their own mental health or substance abuse issues, who had survived trauma and the effects of growing up in poverty have a voice in policy-making and community-based services.

In 2005, they hired Green as director of the mental health association and Parker began working for him the following year, eventually succeeding Green as executive director. The association offers a variety of programs using peer specialists, including a respite home for people in crisis, which Parker decided to call Keya House (the Lakota word for turtle), that opened in 2009.

In 2015, the mental health association got a state grant through a new program to help people leaving prison, part of a Legislative prison reform effort.

Honu Home opened soon after, a five-bedroom house in a southeast Lincoln neighborhood for people on parole or supervised probation, or who have been released after finishing their sentences.

The mental health association supplements the state grant and state housing payments with other funding, allowing residents to stay longer than the state will pay for housing.

“That’s not enough time for some of our people to get on their feet,” Parker said.

Two years after Honu House opened, they’d outgrown that space and moved to their current home near 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, which can house 20 people.

The demand is great, but Parker believes they offer the kind of services and support important to help people leaving prison.

Last year more than 1,400 people were released from prison, according to state corrections records.

Though the number of eligible inmates paroled dropped from 78% to 58% between 2018 and 2020, the number of people released on supervised probation has increased 70% in the last decade, according to a 2023 report by the Crime and Justice Institute on the state’s prison overcrowding crisis.

The report recommended, among other things, greater residential housing support. A bill in the Legislature would create baseline health and safety standards for such homes, require inspections, track program use, outcomes and expenses.

Parker testified in favor of the bill, and said for-profit homes cropping up in Lincoln and Omaha often don’t comply with basic fire and safety codes and require too many people to live together, often with little to no supervision and programming.

Those homes have become an issue for city officials facing requests from the groups for zoning waivers to allow 10 or more people to live in the homes.

“It makes me very angry,” she said. “We, as a nonprofit, get funding from parole and probation but we have programs, therapists - that money is being put back in their care, not in somebody's pocket.”

***

Honu House is designed for those who want to be there and live their lives differently, not because someone is telling them to stay there, Parker said.

They have employment specialists on staff to help residents find jobs, and outreach workers to help find housing when they’re ready to leave, and if they need other services, Honu Home will connect them.

Peer specialists help them overcome the barriers they face coming out of prison.

And there are many: housing, transportation, accessing health care, simply reacclimating to a world that – for people who've been in prison a long time – has changed.

There’s a room with food from the Lincoln Food Bank, and staff teaches residents how to cook meals on a slim budget. They’ve taught people incarcerated for much of their lives how to drive. They show them how to be good neighbors. They help them learn to navigate smart phones and the internet.

Commuso said as peer specialists who've experienced much of the same kinds of trauma, poverty, mental health issues or substance abuse, they are in a good position to help others.

"People sit in (the trauma). We use our experience to help them move forward."

Everyone at Honu Home gets their own room and a key so they can lock it – something particularly important for people coming out of prison where there’s been no privacy, Parker said.

She’s had people cry when she’s handed them a key, those who’ve told her they’ve never had a bed other than a mattress on the floor.

“When they get to experience a place that is safe, where they can lock their own doors and it’s clean . . . they see an example of how it can be better for them,” Parker said.

“And they deserve that.”

