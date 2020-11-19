Household gatherings focus of state’s COVID-19 tracing work

JOHNSTON -- With COVID-19 spreading through Iowa at record levels, state public health officials are focusing their work to identify the virus’ spread through household gatherings.

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state epidemiologist, said Thursday that as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Iowa have exploded over the past month, their case investigations and contact tracing — efforts to determine how the virus is spreading from person to person throughout the state — has become focused on whether Iowans are taking appropriate precautions around each other.

Iowa’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all at record highs for the pandemic, far outpacing the previous surge this summer.

“As numbers have increased, we’ve increasingly focused on high-risk situations, which includes households. We know that households are a place where all kinds of illnesses can spread quickly,” Pedati said Thursday during a news conference at Iowa PBS studios. “When we live together, there are more chances for a virus that moves from one person to the other to move between us. So we want to help do what we can to protect other people who may have been exposed and are at higher risk for becoming sick.”