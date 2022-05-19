How does an Iowa Republican hope to unseat Grassley? By casting him as too bipartisan

How do you woo Iowa Republican voters to ditch a seven-term incumbent endorsed by former President Donald Trump? Apparently, by leaning into false claims of voter fraud in the presidential election and painting yourself a firewall to anything Democrats propose.

In a recent forum hosted by Scott County Republican Women, Jim Carlin criticized Grassley for what he characterized as a too-bipartisan voting record and voting to certify President Joe Biden's 2020 Electoral College victory.

"I'm running primarily because I'm concerned about the direction freedom is taking in our country," Carlin said in an interview ahead of the event, citing what he said he saw as an encroachment on conservative speech on college campuses and inflation.

Carlin told the audience in contrast to Grassley he would have voted against certifying the 2020 election, drawing on false claims of widespread voter fraud, and said he would've pushed to continue building the United State's border wall with Mexico.

He, too, argued Grassley is too willing to compromise and side with Democrats, noting Grassley's vote for the federal infrastructure bill pushed by and heralded by Biden and congressional Democrats.

The bill authorized $550 billion in new infrastructure spending and roughly $650 billion for previously authorized road and bridge projects. Iowa is expected to receive roughly $5 billion, according to November White House figures.

Carlin said Grassley should not have voted for the bill, claiming the government spending is fueling high inflation.

Economists, however, argue that in the long term infrastructure spending will boost the supply side of the economy, reducing inflationary pressures. Both Democrats and Republicans, too, argue improving roads, bridges and ports will make it less costly for businesses to operate, allowing them to increase output and putting downward pressure on consumer prices.

Grassley has defended his vote on the bill, saying that he voted for a scaled-back version not tied to Biden's larger, stalled social spending plan, the Build Back Better Act.

"It provides badly needed repairs to Iowa's roads, bridges, locks and dams, including funding to bolster rural broadband," Grassley campaign spokesperson Michaela Sundermann responded in an email. "President Trump promised to deliver an infrastructure package, and Senator Grassley carried that promise to the finish line by voting for this legislation."

Iowa has the largest share of structurally deficient bridges in the nation, according to the Infrastructure Report Card from the national American Society of Civil Engineers, which gave Iowa overall a C grade.

Carlin asked the audience whether they would've voted to certify the election. About a half-dozen people audibly replied "No."

"I think the reasons not to certify that election were very present," Carlin said. "Anybody see the movie '2000 mules'?"

The film produced by conservative "election integrity" group True The Vote claims that purchased cellphone location data shows so-called "mules" were paid to illegally collect ballots and deliver them to drop boxes in key swing states ahead of the 2020 presidential election. However an analysis by the Associated Press found that the film relies on faulty assumptions.

Experts say the location data isn't precise enough to tell whether people drove or walked by, or actually cast a ballot, for example. The Georgia Secretary of State looked into a video featured in the film of a man dropping off five absentee ballots, but found that he legally dropped them off for family members. A fact check by NPR debunked a claim that the digital location data helped solve a murder. According to True the Vote, they contacted law enforcement with the location data two months after arrests were made in the case.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Courts dismissed more than 50 lawsuits by the former president and allies claiming electoral fraud and irregularities. Some were dismissed by federal judges Trump appointed.

Carlin also took issue with Grassley saying in a recent town hall that he wouldn't vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Carlin said he would eliminate mandatory coverage of pre-existing conditions. Carlin also said he would push to continue building a wall along the border of the U.S. and Mexico.

A Grassley spokesperson said he's voted for funding the border wall "at least 17 times."

Carlin also pointed to his experience as an attorney and former state senator, saying he was part of a handful of Iowa Republicans to push for a bill that banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat could be detected, roughly 6 weeks into pregnancy. Although the bill passed, the Iowa Supreme Court struck it down in a ruling that stated Iowans have a right to an abortion under the state constitution.

A representative of Grassley's campaign at the event reiterated Grassley's stance against abortion and listed initiatives Grassley supported related to child care, combating sexual assault, and being a member of a working group on paid family leave.

Grassley has been endorsed by Trump and other major GOP leaders. He's also out-fundraised Carlin by a significant margin, having raised $6.4 million, according to the most recent federal election campaign filings. Carlin had raised $380,000.

Sundermann said by voting for Grassley, Iowans would reelect a farmer "who understands their livelihoods and way of life."

"Additionally, if Republicans retake the majority, Senator Grassley would be the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, the most senior member of the Senate and president pro tempore, solidifying Iowa's powerful position at the policymaking tables. Simply put - the Senator we need is the Senator we've got."

A handful of Republican voters in attendance at the event said they were still undecided in the primary, and that they wanted to review some of the points Carlin brought up to make their decision.

Susan Fairman, of Davenport, said she has always been a Grassley supporter, but "I'm taking a look at this."

In particular, she and fellow Republican Claire Flanagan, of Bettendorf, said they wanted to read more about Grassley's voting record on the border wall, gun laws and what was included in the infrastructure bill.

