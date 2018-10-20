Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell has never been elected to public office, but he’s shattered a fundraising record set by Iowa’s longest-serving governor.
Hubbell’s campaign reported raising $8.3 million in the latest fundraising period to bring his total for the 2018 election cycle to $17.9 million.
That surpasses Gov. Terry Branstad’s record $9.6 million from 2014.
According to a report filed Friday with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board, more than 99 percent of Hubbell’s contributions came from individuals, 75 percent of them from Iowa.
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds raised slightly more than half as much as Hubbell in her election effort — $4.5 million for the third quarter. She has nearly $1.3 million cash on hand for the sprint to the Nov. 6 election.
Hubbell campaign manager Michelle Gajewski said the campaign contributions are “a direct testament to the grass-roots energy and enthusiasm we are seeing all across the state” for the retired Des Moines businessman and his running mate, state Sen. Rita Hart of Wheatland.
“This campaign has been about a positive vision forward for all Iowans, focused on delivering needed change on the issues Iowans care most about, from access to quality health care to making Iowa a national leader in education once again,” she said. “This latest fundraising record means that the Hubbell-Hart campaign is poised to make a strong finish to deliver a win for Iowans in desperate need for a change.”
The Reynolds’ campaign received nearly half its third-quarter contributions from two sources — $2 million from the Republican Governors Association and $200,000 from the Republican State Leadership PAC — and expects to have the resources it needs in the final 17 days until the election.
The $8.3 million Hubbell collected in the July to mid-October quarter includes more than $3 million from himself and his wife, Charlotte. He contributed $3 million to himself during the primary election campaign.
Before the latest report, Hubbell had raised $9.5 million, the campaign said. Hubbell has received more than 19,500 contributions. One percent are not from individual donors.
In the previous quarter, Reynolds raised $1.2 million, which was less than half of the $2.6 million raised by Hubbell. However, Reynolds had more money sitting in her campaign account: $3.6 million to Hubbell’s $1.9 million.
Based on campaign expenditure reports, it appears Hubbell has spent $6.6 million on advertising and Reynolds has spent more than $5 million.
Statewide races
l State treasurer: Incumbent Democrat Mike Fitzgerald started with $61,969, raised $17,794 and has $35,189 on hand. GOP challenger Jeremy Davis started with $1,868, raised $22,900 and has $3,114 on hand.
l Secretary of agriculture: Incumbent Republican Mike Naig started with $27,948, raised $231,789 and has $219,156 on hand. Democrat Tim Gannon started with $108,950, raised $228,512 and has $263,318 on hand.
l Attorney general: Incumbent Democrat Tom Miler started with $201,104, raised $9,650 and has $49.087 on hand. Libertarian challenger Marco Battaglia started with $720, raised $350 and has $206 on hand.
l Secretary of state: Incumbent Republican Paul Pate started with $231,442, raised $59,203 and has $110,335 on hand. Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear started with $59,173, raised $365,193 and has $326,834 on hand.
l State auditor: Republican incumbent Mary Mosiman started with $123,354, raised $62,780 and has $72,682 on hand. Democratic challenger Rob Sand started with $316,740, raised $846,866 and has $1,163,607 on hand.
Legislative races
House 67 Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, raised $112,785 to her challenger Eric Gjerdes’ $46,013. The first-term Republican has $63,716 cash on hand to the Cedar Rapids Democrat’s $13,907.
Next door in House 68, an open-seat race, Cedar Rapids Democrat Molly Donahue raised $46,563 and has $51,932 cash on hand. Republican Randy Ray of Cedar Rapids raised $8,641 and has a $1,088 balance.
In the closely watched House 73 race pitting Republican Rep. Bobby Kaufmann of Wilton, son of the Republican Party of Iowa chairman, against Democrat Jodi Clemens of West Branch, Kaufmann raised $53,395 this quarter and has $705 cash on hand. Clemens raised $30,067 and has $24,869 cash on hand.
MORE INFO
For more campaign fundraising information, got to https://webapp.iecdb.iowa.gov/PublicView/?d=statewide%2f2018%2fPeriod_Due_Date_19-Oct%2fCandidates.