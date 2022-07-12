Hundreds of classic cars to take stage at auction in Lincoln

After the red carpet is rolled out at Pinnacle Bank Arena later this week, more than 225 cars will roll across it — almost all of them high-value American horsepower hauled in from around the Midwest.

Four Corvettes so far. Five Trans Ams. Nine Camaros. A pair of Mercedes and a BMW. A Monza and a Maverick. A pickup built in 1928, and another in 2014.

“Classic cars. Antique cars. Special-interest cars,” said Dave Hanner, co-owner of Minnesota-based Remlinger Collector Car Auctions. “There’s a little bit of something for everybody.”

He predicted the Friday-Saturday auction could top $3 million in sales, with some of the cars — like a ’57 Chevy, a ’69 Corvette and a couple of Trans Ams from Dave Hall’s shop — expected to sell for more than six figures. But others could go for less than $5,000, he said.

Hanner has sold cars here before. In 2019, he teamed up with Hall of Lincoln’s Restore A Muscle Car to fill the Lancaster Event Center with nearly 300 cars.

Hall had hoped to make that an annual auction and move it to the arena, but the pandemic paused his plans in 2020 and 2021.

Now he brought it back, but with some changes.

Here’s how to buy, sell or watch:

* It will cost you this year — $15 to get in the doors each day, or $25 for a two-day pass and a bidding registration.

* Most of the cars will be checked in by Thursday afternoon, and prospective buyers can take a look for free that day.

* Doors open Friday and Saturday at 8 a.m., and in-person bidding will start at 9:30 a.m.

* Online bidding has started at Proxibid.com.

* Remlinger Collector Car Auctions will accept cars to sell through Thursday afternoon. Call 507-450-3173, go to remlingerauctions.com or take your car to the arena Wednesday or Thursday.