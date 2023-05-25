Gift this article
Jared Strong
Iowa Capital Dispatch
A significant number of bluegill and crappie recently died at two southern Iowa lakes, the likely result of natural stresses the fish suffer during spawning season, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The panfish kills were noted at Pony Creek Lake in Mills County and Little River Watershed Lake in Decatur County, said Chris Larson, a DNR fisheries supervisor.
“It’s pretty common this time of year to see a few dead fish,” he said, noting that fish might die at other lakes as well.
The fish kills are not expected to have a notable impact on bluegill and crappie populations of the lakes.
An angler reported the dead fish at Pony Creek, Larson said. He investigated the situation and estimated that he saw about 200 dead fish in different parts of the 80-acre lake.
They were all bluegill and crappie, he said, which indicates the kill was not the result of some sort of water contamination. If it were, Larson would expect to see bass and catfish carcasses as well.
“Overcrowding is one of the main causes of spawning stress in bluegills and crappies,” Larson said. “When too many fish are in a small area, they can become stressed and agitated. This can lead to fights and injuries that can cause stressed fish to become more susceptible to various bacterial or fungal infections.”
Water temperature changes, food availability and predators complicate spawning season, when the fish congregate and create and guard egg nests.
Those who see dead fish can report potential contaminations to the DNR’s spill line at (515) 725-8694. The department said quick reports are vital when fish of different species and sizes die in the same area or if there is obvious contamination from a pollutant.
Record fish caught in Iowa
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA's online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Iowa using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
Canva
Blue Catfish
- Weight: 74 lbs 8 oz
- Length: 53.375"
- Location: Missouri River
- Record set by Pat Lutz in 1999
M Huston // Shutterstock
Bluegill Sunfish
- Weight: 3 lbs 2 oz
- Length: 12.875"
- Location: private pond
- Record set by Phil Algreen in 1986
dcwcreations // Shutterstock
Bowfin
- Weight: 11 lbs 9 oz
- Length: 31.5"
- Location: Mississippi River
- Record set by Bill Gretten in 1994
Miroslav Halama // Shutterstock
Brook Trout
- Weight: 7 lbs 0 oz
- Length: 19.75"
- Location: Fountain Springs Creek
- Record set by David Kovarik in 1996
slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
Brown Trout
- Weight: 15 lbs 6 oz
- Length: 29"
- Location: North Prairie Lake
- Record set by Gerold Lewis in 1995
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
Buffalo
- Weight: 64 lbs 6 oz
- Length: 41.5"
- Location: Lake Manawa
- Record set by Lake Manawa in 2007
Eden, Janine and Jim // Wikimedia Commons
Bullhead
- Weight: 5 lbs 8 oz
- Length: 22"
- Location: private pond
- Record set by Michael Hurd in 1989
WH_Pics // Shutterstock
Carp
- Weight: 50 lbs 0 oz
- Length: 44"
- Location: Glenwood Lake
- Record set by Fred Hougland in 1969
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
Channel Catfish
- Weight: 38 lbs 2 oz
- Length: 40"
- Location: Missouri River
- Record set by Dustin Curtis in 2005
Aleron Val // Shutterstock
Crappie
- Weight: 4 lbs 9 oz
- Length: 21.25"
- Location: Green Castle Lake
- Record set by Ted Trowbridge in 1981
dcwcreations // Shutterstock
Flathead Catfish
- Weight: 81 lbs 0 oz
- Length: 52"
- Location: Lake Ellis
- Record set by Joe Baze in 1958
M Huston // Shutterstock
Freshwater Drum
- Weight: 46 lbs 0 oz
- Length: 38.5"
- Location: Spirit Lake
- Record set by R.F. Farra in 1962
Roxana Gonzalez // Shutterstock
Goldeye
- Weight: 2 lbs 4 oz
- Location: Des Moines River
- Record set by Mark Ikle in 1992
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Commons
Grass Carp
- Weight: 61 lbs 8 oz
- Length: 49.5"
- Location: Greenfield Lake
- Record set by Tyler Warner in 1998
Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock
Green Sunfish
- Weight: 2 lbs 1 oz
- Length: 12.5"
- Location: private pond
- Record set by Ralph Mayer in 2000
M Huston // Shutterstock
Largemouth Bass
- Weight: 10 lbs 14 oz
- Length: 23.5"
- Location: Lake Fisher
- Record set by Patricia Zaerr in 1984
Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock
Longnose Gar
- Weight: 17 lbs 8 oz
- Length: 51"
- Location: Mississippi River
- Record set by Kevin Riley in 1992
Mikhail Blajenov // Shutterstock
Muskellunge
- Weight: 50 lbs 6 oz
- Length: 52"
- Location: Spirit Lake
- Record set by Kevin Cardwell in 2000
M Huston // Shutterstock
Northern Pike
- Weight: 25 lbs 5 oz
- Length: 45"
- Location: West Okoboji Lake
- Record set by Allen Forsberg in 1977
FedBul // Shutterstock
Paddlefish
- Weight: 107 lbs 0 oz
- Length: 69.5"
- Location: Missouri River
- Record set by Robert Pranschke in 1981
Saran Jantraurai // Shutterstock
Rainbow Trout
- Weight: 19 lbs 8 oz
- Length: 35"
- Location: French Creek
- Record set by Jack Renner in 1984
Canva
Rock Bass
- Weight: 1 lbs 8 oz
- Length: 10.5"
- Location: Mississippi River
- Record set by Jim Driscoll in 1973
Steve Brigman // Shutterstock
Sauger
- Weight: 6 lbs 8 oz
- Length: 25"
- Location: Missouri River
- Record set by Mrs. W. Buser in 1976
Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock
Saugeye
- Weight: 12 lbs 4 oz
- Length: 29.5"
- Location: Des Moines River
- Record set by Don Ostergaard in 2000
RLS Photo // Shutterstock
Shortnose Gar
- Weight: 5 lbs 8 oz
- Length: 32.8""
- Location: Red Rock Lake
- Record set by Albert Augustin in 2008
GUNAWAN SIDIK // Shutterstock
Shovelnose Sturgeon
- Weight: 12 lbs 0 oz
- Length: 33"
- Location: Des Moines River
- Record set by Randy Hemm in 1974
Andrea Izzotti // Shutterstock
Smallmouth Bass
- Weight: 7 lbs 12 oz
- Length: 22.75"
- Location: West Okoboji Lake
- Record set by Rick Gray in 1990
CSNafzger // Shutterstock
Striped Bass
- Weight: 9 lbs 4 oz
- Length: 29"
- Location: Lake Rathbun
- Record set by Richard Pauley in 1983
slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
Sucker
- Weight: 15 lbs 1 oz
- Length: 32.25"
- Location: Missouri River
- Record set by Glen E. Dittman in 1983
Jennifer de Graaf // Shutterstock
Tiger Muskellunge
- Weight: 27 lbs 2 oz
- Length: 47"
- Location: West Okoboji Lake
- Record set by Shannon Green in 1989
Jennifer de Graaf // Shutterstock
Walleye
- Weight: 14 lbs 8 oz
- Length: 30.5"
- Location: Des Moines River
- Record set by Gloria Eoriatti in 1986
wwwarjag //Shutterstock
White Bass
- Weight: 3 lbs 14 oz
- Length: 20"
- Location: West Okoboji Lake
- Record set by Bill Born in 1972
Apostrophe // Shutterstock
Wiper (Whiterock) Bass
- Weight: 18 lbs 15 oz
- Length: 33.25"
- Location: Des Moines River
- Record set by Don Ostergaard in 1997
Pelow Media // Shutterstock
Yellow Bass
- Weight: 1 lbs 9 oz
- Length: 14.5"
- Location: Lake Manawa
- Record set by Bill Campbell in 1991
Kevin H Knuth // Shutterstock
Yellow Perch
- Weight: 2 lbs 3 oz
- Length: 14.75"
- Location: Morse Lake
- Record set by Daniel Borchardt in 1994
John Piekos // Shutterstock
