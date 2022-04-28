 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hy-Vee seeks to move 500 corporate workers to retail

Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee says it will ask up to 500 of its employees to move from corporate-level jobs to retail positions at its stores

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee will ask up to 500 of its employees to move from corporate-level jobs to retail positions at its stores, it said in a public statement.

The move comes after the company already eliminated 121 corporate-level positions in March, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reported Wednesday. More than 100 of those employees were offered retail positions, the company said.

In addition to shifting employees’ jobs, the company said it will be pausing several projects, including a new warehouse in Cumming, Iowa.

The company blamed, among other things, rising inflation, increasing fuel and construction costs and supply chain disruptions for the moves.

Months after deadly tornado, OSHA issues hazard alert letter to Amazon

