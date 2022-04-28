Hy-Vee seeks to move 500 corporate workers to retail

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee will ask up to 500 of its employees to move from corporate-level jobs to retail positions at its stores, it said in a public statement.
The move comes after the company already eliminated 121 corporate-level positions in March, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reported Wednesday. More than 100 of those employees were offered retail positions, the company said.
In addition to shifting employees’ jobs, the company said it will be pausing several projects, including a new warehouse in Cumming, Iowa.
The company blamed, among other things, rising inflation, increasing fuel and construction costs and supply chain disruptions for the moves.
Photos: Annual One Step Hams for the Holidays campaign, Hy-Vee employees and local first responders distributed 500 Hormel Cure 81 hams
Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee says it will ask up to 500 of its employees to move from corporate-level jobs to retail positions at its stores. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the move comes after the company already eliminated 121 corporate-level positions in March. The company says 102 of those employees were offered retail positions. In addition to shifting employees' jobs, the company said it will be pausing several projects, including a new warehouse in Cumming, Iowa. The company blamed, among other things, rising inflation, increasing fuel and construction costs and supply chain disruptions for the moves.
The suspect held his hand in his pocket as if he was armed and threatened to “stick them” if they left, records state. He then told them to send him $47 through a mobile payment system, according to court records.
A Mason City truck-washing business was caught by a state environmental officer illegally dumping diluted corn oil on the ground, according to a recent state administrative order that imposed a $10,000 fine on the company.