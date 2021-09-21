'I just can't look the other way anymore': Wyoming school nurse resigns over quarantine rules

Even on weekends, Dersham and the other nurse were required to come in and filter through the recent COVID cases. She said over Labor Day weekend, there were no breaks, and call after call came in to add another student or faculty member who tested positive to the stack for tracing.

Although she was dedicated to helping provide this service to the school, she said it started to feel as though she was putting the other students’ safety in jeopardy.

With all of her time being dedicated to COVID, she didn’t have the opportunity to thoroughly address students, some of whom are diabetics or have seizures. She began having to train other employees in emergency care, just in case she was not able to respond.

“We don’t just put Band-Aids on,” she said. “There’s so much that goes into school nursing.”

Dersham said she didn’t want to completely abandon the students, though, and will work until Sept. 30. She is creating a transition plan and is continuing to get immunizations records, screenings and other necessary tasks done.

She said it was not her intention to put the district in a bind, or make the students suffer, she just doesn’t feel she is providing proper care anymore.