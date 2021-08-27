'I'm angry too' — UNL chancellor responds to calls for justice as new details emerge in Fiji assault case

The 18-year-old picked up the accuser from 17th and R streets — a block from the Fiji house — and took her to Bryan East Campus, Reed said, where they reported a sexual assault to LPD, which turned it over to UNL police.

Reed said the accuser identified a 19-year-old man as the person who allegedly sexually assaulted her at the fraternity house.

"If you’re a young man who somehow thinks this is cool — think again. It is unacceptable," Green said in his statement to students. "No means no. And if you violate that, and we can prove it — you have no place on our campus."

Police are employing "trauma informed investigating" to look further into the incident, Reed said, moving at the pace of the accuser with techniques focused on providing care, comfort and empathy for the 17-year-old.

The university said there is no evidence to corroborate reports the accuser was found laying on the fraternity house's lawn with cuts and bruises.

Rumors alleging the accused man, who has not been arrested or charged, had fled the country were not true, according to university and police sources. The student has left UNL, returned home and hired an attorney.