'I'm not dying today': Quick-thinking Davenport employee fights back, escapes violent robbery

The man and woman who walked into Wide River Winery in the Village of East Davenport on April 28 gave the lone employee in the wine-tasting room a bad feeling.

That sense of foreboding served the worker well, and her quick thinking may have saved her life.

Liz Quinn, chief of operations for Wide River Winery, sat down Friday with a reporter to tell how one of her employees fought back against two attackers last Thursday.

The employee has asked that her name not be used.

Quinn told what happened to the woman, how she fought back and how passersby heard her screams.

Christopher Lavelle Mitchell, 35, and Emilee Rose Haberling, 20, are charged with one count each of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery in the attack. Mitchell has an extensive criminal record.

The pair entered Wide River Winery, 1128 Mound St., at around 5:10 p.m. that Thursday, Quinn said. Someone previously had thrown a large river stone through a door of the winery, and the pair said they knew who did it.

The employee smelled a rat.

"She thanked them and told them they could leave," Quinn said. "They told her several times not to call the cops. As soon as they left, she called another co-worker and said, 'I got a really bad feeling from them.'"

The woman was told to lock up and go home. And that's what she was doing when Mitchell and Haberling returned 10 minutes later.

"He said, 'I told you not to call the (expletive) cops,'" Quinn said. "Then he hit her in the head with his fist. She said she screamed louder than she's ever screamed. She was screaming, and the Village heard her."

A Village merchant who happened to drive by with his window down heard the scream, and so did an approaching customer. Both called 911.

Though police responded quickly, the winery worker still was on her own with two assailants.

"The guy, Mitchell, started beating her head on the floor, saying he wanted the money and the surveillance video," Quinn said. "She told him to take the money … and go, but he wanted that video. He told her he could rape her or kill her because he had a knife."

Knowing she could not overpower both of them, the employee tried to separate her assailants, thinking maybe she could take the girl. She told them the video was in the basement, hoping Mitchell would go and leave her along with Haberling. Mitchell instead told Haberling to go. Then he continued beating her.

"He was trying to choke her, and she remembered saying to herself, 'Not today. I'm not dying today," Quinn said.

When Haberling returned without the video, the quick-thinking employee lied that she had forgotten, and Mitchell should look upstairs for the video.

"When he went upstairs, she saw her chance," Quinn said. "He had told the girl, if she moved, she should stab her."

But she wasn't going to sit still, and she wasn't going to wait for Mitchell to return. The employee grabbed a wooden stool at a table near the door and swung it at Haberling, Quinn said.

"With the tasting-room stool, she clocked that girl," she said. "She reached the door and the girl yelled, 'She's getting away!'

"The guy comes back, and he grabs her by the hair, pulling her back in. She then grabbed one of the aluminum chairs off the deck and hit him with it."

That's when police arrived. The would-be robbers/kidnappers retreated back into the winery, Quinn said, but officers made short work of getting at them.

"The police had to use the taser on Mitchell three times," she said.

The ordeal was so harrowing, the first thing the victim said to her co-workers was that she was glad it was her and not them.

"She's just so strong," Quinn said. "She has a daughter and grandkids, and she thought it through. She decided she was going to fight. I found one of her earrings under the ice machine. That's how violent it was."

Police say the couple fractured her eye socket, broke her collar bone and pulled clumps of hair from her scalp leaving bald spots, in addition to causing bleeding and bruising.

Though she has insurance and Wide River intends to file a worker-compensation claim, her co-workers are rallying to raise money to get her through the next month of recovery at home.

"The people in the Village have been tremendous, too," Quinn said. "We know that, even with insurance, health care costs can be so high, especially the hospital. She wants to come back to work as soon as she can, but we asked her to take at least a month to recover."

The owner of Mary's Diamonds and Jewelry sent over a necklace with angel's wings. Lagomarcino's sent over a box of chocolates. And Wide River co-workers started organizing a fundraiser for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Casey Maher is one of the co-workers. She went to the winery shortly after the attack and helped clean up blood and speak with police.

"There were plugs from the taser on the floor, too," Maher said. "I made sure no one was coming in because I didn't want them to see the blood. I didn't want to see it.

"I just don't understand the level of cruelty. That guy was waiting for the surveillance video. I don't think he was planning on leaving a witness. The first time I talked to her, she said she was so grateful it wasn't one of us.

"She was afraid, if it had been someone smaller or one of us got too scared to fight, we'd be having a funeral. She was glad it wasn't us. Can you believe that?"

Saturday's event begins at 1 p.m. and is as much a request for moral support as it is a fundraiser. The flyer for the event states, simply, "Help us bring the love to the Village of East Davenport. What the East Village needs is some hugs from our community right now," along with a picture of the victim, Maher and another co-worker.

Those who cannot attend may send well wishes or donations to Wide River Winery at 1128 Mound St., 52803.

