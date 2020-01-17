Impeachment trial could be hurdle for some in late stages of close caucus race

DES MOINES -- The old adage about the best way to win the Iowa caucuses, credited to former Congressman Dave Nagle, is to organize, organize, organize, and get hot at the end.

It would seem less than ideal, then, for any serious caucus candidate to organize, organize, organize, and then leave the state at the end.

Yet that is precisely what three serious players in the tight Iowa race are doing --- although not by choice --- just more than two weeks before the February 3 caucuses.

The U.S. Senate’s trial for the impeachment of President Donald Trump will lock all 100 U.S. senators --- including four Democrats running for president --- in Washington, D.C., for the duration of the trial.

U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren represent half of the front-running foursome that has led the field in Iowa consistently since late last summer. And U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar has been surging lately in the polls, creating the possibility that she could catch those front-runners.

But now those three --- plus U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet --- have jury duty in the nation’s capital, pulling them off the campaign trail in Iowa at this most critical juncture.