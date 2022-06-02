In court records, police say 2 men killed in Lincoln shot each other

Lincoln police have kept quiet publicly about a shooting that left two men dead in a central Lincoln duplex early May 22.

But in search warrants filed in Lancaster County District Court, investigators described a deadly shootout between Patricio Urias and Zachariah Palomo (identified in the documents only by their initials and month and year of their births), and a third man caught in the crossfire.

Chief Teresa Ewins this week declined to provide additional information about the case, citing the still ongoing investigation.

But last week, Police Sgt. Trent Petersen and Officer Chris Fields gave additional detail in affidavits asking a Lincoln judge for permission to search the duplex at 230 N. 30th St. and the contents of an iPhone seized from the surviving victim, 19-year-old Jose Soto, at the hospital.

Petersen said starting at 2:21 a.m. multiple 911 calls sent officers to 30th and P streets, where they were directed to the basement and police found Urias, 42, and Palomo, 26, both shot several times.

Despite efforts to save them, they died at the scene, which reflected a violent fight to the death.

"Bullet holes were observed in the basement bathroom walls, and bullet casings scattered about the main basement living room and bathroom entrance," Petersen wrote.

He said they appeared to have been fired from two different-caliber firearms.

At a news conference after the killings, police said they found two firearms at the scene.

A .45-caliber handgun located between the living room and bathroom door, and a shotgun that left holes in the living room ceiling.

Petersen said blood was on the bathroom floor, the basement living room floor and basement bedroom. A trail of it led from the living room out of the house and to a parking lot. There was more on the stairs from the south entrance door that led to the basement.

A witness told police the two men had gone into the basement bathroom together, where people went to use drugs, then the gunshots started.

That's when Soto, who was near the bathroom door, was hit by gunfire.

He called 911, and a woman at the party when the shooting started took him to the hospital.

This week, when asked for additional details — including whether police at this stage in the investigation believe anyone else was involved in the shooting, the number of shots fired and amount of drugs found at the scene — Capt. Todd Kocian said the department would hold a news conference when its investigation is completed.

The homicide capped a violent four-day span in Lincoln that left three men, including Urias and Polomo, dead and several others injured.

On May 19, 57-year-old Henry Lee Jones was killed in a fight outside his central Lincoln home. Two people, Derrick Pearson and Briana Jelinek, face charges of manslaughter and first-degree assault in what police described as a confrontation in a property dispute.

Early May 21, three people were injured by gunfire on a sidewalk outside Gravity after an altercation inside the night club near 11th and O streets. No arrests have been reported surrounding that incident.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

