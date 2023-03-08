Teresa Forst attends all kinds of events in Lincoln, but she doesn't always attend under that name.

Most days, she's Shades the Clown.

"I love to clown around, twist balloons and paint silly faces," she says on her website.

For 25 years, Forst has been making whimsical creations out of balloons while entertaining as Shades.

It all began when Forst got a book about balloon art from the library 35 years ago. She began taking clown classes through Southeast Community College and attended conventions around the country.

She is the clown at local farmer's markets every weekend in the summer, spends her evenings at Lincoln Saltdogs games and makes the occasional appearance at local restaurants.

But she's not always clowning around. She's one of 65 balloon artists from all over the world invited to participate in the Big Balloon Build in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

"They pick from hundreds of artists, and they've chosen me twice," she said.

The annual event begins March 19, when Forst and the other builders begin their work. They'll use more than 100,000 balloons to cover 10,000 square feet, building a jungle, waterfall and animals to create a "balloon world."

Then, they'll open up the doors for the public to enjoy. All the proceeds from the event go to local charities Inspiration Ministries and Inspiration Coffee, which both have a mission to empower people with disabilities by providing job training, coaching and mentorship.

Forst was invited to last year's event in Indiana and she said she can't wait to get started on this year's build.

"When I'm there, I'm in my element," she said.

Forst said she's also excited to see the other designers, some of whom she's kept in touch with since last year's event.

"You make lifetime friendships," she said.

Forst pays her own travel expenses for the event, but she doesn't mind. Her husband, Mitch, accompanies her on the drive.

"It's so rewarding, knowing that you're giving back to the community," she said. "You give a balloon to someone, and no matter what language they speak, you will put a smile on their face."

