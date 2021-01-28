In-person education option making its way through Iowa Capitol

DES MOINES -- Legislation that would require K-12 school districts to offer a 100% in-person learning option to all students was gaining final approval from Republican majorities in the Iowa Capitol on Thursday, putting it on track to reach Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk by this weekend.

Republicans, including Reynolds, support the proposal, saying students and families should have the option of being in the classroom full-time during the COVID-19 pandemic, even in districts where local school and public health officials have not deemed that to be safe.

Democrats oppose the measure, saying local leaders --- not state lawmakers --- know best how to operate their schools with staff’s and students’ education and safety in mind.

“There’s so many benefits from our kids being in school,” said Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, listing concerns about students falling behind in their education, possible mental health issues for isolated students, and at-risk students not being at school and under the supervision of mandatory reporters.

Statehouse Democrats argued that everyone is in agreement that students should be in Iowa’s classrooms, but added that it should be handled safely and at the discretion of local leaders.