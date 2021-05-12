In SC, schools won't be allowed to require masks. Gov. also restricts local mask mandates, prohibits vaccine passports

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Tuesday which allows South Carolina parents to decide whether their children should wear masks in public schools throughout the state.

The governor’s order also explicitly prohibits any county or local governments in the state from relying on prior orders or using a state of emergency as the basis for a local mask mandate. And it bars all state agencies, local governments and political subdivisions from requiring what have commonly been referred to as “vaccine passports” for any reason.

With regard to mask requirements in public schools, the governor has the state to develop and distribute a standardized form a parent or legal guardian may sign to opt their child out of mask requirements imposed by any public school official or public school district.

“We have known for months that our schools are some of the safest places when it comes to COVID-19,” McMaster said in a release. “With every adult in our state having the opportunity to receive a vaccine, it goes against all logic to continue to force our children – especially our youngest children — to wear masks against their parents’ wishes. Whether a child wears a mask in school is a decision that should be left only to a student’s parents.”