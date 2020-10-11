In Senate hearings, Ernst says her focus will be on court nominee, not re-election

Minority Democrats have called for waiting until after the election to give voters a voice in the confirmation of the next justice. However, Republicans say that with the White House and Senate majority in the control of the same party there is no reason to delay the process as they did in 2016 when the GOP held the Senate, but Barack Obama was president.

It will be the first time for Ernst to participate in confirming a Supreme Court nominee. Although a junior member of the committee, which includes Iowa’s Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, she may be in the spotlight. Ernst is one of two Republican women on Judiciary Committee.

She and Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn are the first Republican women to ever serve on the committee. Republicans were criticized during the lack of women on the committee during the confirmation of Bret Kavanaugh, which involved allegations of sexual assault by the nominee.

“So I think we just bring a great perspective to the committee,” Ernst said, adding “I think there will be a lot of focus on all of the women on the committee because we have a woman that’s coming in front of the committee.”

There are four Democratic women on the committee, including California Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president.