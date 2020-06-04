In the pursuit of racial justice, there is urgency outside the Iowa Capitol, little action within

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES -- Outside the Iowa Capitol, Yena Balekyani, a black woman from Des Moines who has been participating in the protests for racial justice, had a message as she called for new state laws to address the issue.

“I am holding you guys accountable. I will be here,” Balekyani said. “And if this is not passed, I will be in the streets, we will be out here every single night until black lives matter again.”

Inside the Iowa Capitol, when asked how important it is for her to sign racial justice legislation into law this session — which likely will end within the next couple of weeks — Gov. Kim Reynolds touted some criminal justice reform measures her administration has undertaken and is currently working on, but seemed to manage expectations for any new laws this year.

“We’ve made some significant steps. But we have a ways to go. And it’s going to be important that we have meaningful and thoughtful conversations, that we continue to look at what we have done, (and) where do the gaps continue to exist,” Reynolds said. “We’re not going to fix this overnight. But we need to listen, we need to understand, and we need to demonstrate that we are making progress along the way.”