In wake of Anamosa killings, union leader pleads for more prison staffing

“If we don’t fix this problem, there will be more,” Homan said of the “brutal” deaths. “Our belief is enough is enough. We would like to see a budget passed to ensure what happened in Anamosa never happens again.”

Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola, agreed that the “killings were really tragic” and offered “thoughts and prayers” to the families of the two victims.

“It’s something that shouldn’t have happened,” said Garrett, co-chair of the justice systems budget subcommittee.

“I don’t know at this point that we can conclude that if there had been additional staff at the institution that the killings wouldn’t have happened,” he added. “At best I think we need to wait and get the results of the investigations that are going on. I would say that before we jump to conclusions we should at least hear the results of those investigations.”

Garrett said the $6.3 million increase for the Iowa Department of Corrections is part of an overall bill that proposes to spend $595.6 million for public safety, corrections, Justice Department, natural resources and defense functions of state government — a $10.6 million jump over current fiscal year levels.