In wake of text message controversy, five Westside school board candidates drop out

The pool of candidates in the Westside school board race has shrunk following a publicly shared text message linking four candidates to the idea of getting critical race theory “out of the schools.”

Since the text was shared widely on social media on Jan. 13, all four candidates named in the text message, along with one other challenger, have dropped out of the race. That leaves four remaining candidates — two incumbents and two challengers — still in the race.

The message, which was sent by Westside community member Joe Fulcher, urged people to vote for Miles deMayo, Suzanne DeJong, Mike Boyle and Colby Rinker in the Feb. 1 caucus. He asked for support for candidates who would “give us a chance to get the critical race theory bulls— (white shaming) out of the schools.”

Fulcher has since apologized for sending the text message, saying he was speaking for himself and not the candidates he was backing.

Two seats are up for election on the school board. They are now held by Adam Yale and Kris Karnes, who are both seeking reelection. The top four candidates from the caucus will advance to the May 10 election.

Before the controversy, the caucus had attracted a field of nine candidates.

Boyle and Rinker withdrew their names hours after the message began to draw attention on social media.

Boyle, who is of no relation to the well-known Boyle political family, declined to comment. Rinker said after he dropped out that he knew nothing about the origination of the text and didn’t know why anyone would associate him with it.

“It would be irresponsible of me to continue a campaign that hasn’t even started yet if it’s going to create a divide in this community,” Rinker said.

DeJong withdrew her name on Jan. 19. She said the text message seeking support for her candidacy was irrelevant in her decision to drop out “since it did not represent me.”

“I’m a mom and a small-business owner. I’m not political,” she said. “I realized the level of politics involved in a school board election, and it is not how I want to spend my time and talents.”

DeMayo, who withdrew on Sunday, was unable to be reached for comment.

Jaime Kruse, who was not mentioned in the text message, said she got out of the race for reasons unrelated to the controversy.

Kruse withdrew her name on Jan. 17 after she learned she would need at least one nomination from a person within the district in order to run for the school board, she said.

“We moved to the area two years ago and I really do not know people,” she said. “I had no clue who to ask so I had to back out.”

Incumbents Yale and Karnes and challengers Terry Buckman and Jessica Powell are still in the race.

The caucus will take place as scheduled on Feb. 1 with the four remaining candidates, district spokeswoman Brandi Paul said.

