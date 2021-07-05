Inmate mistakenly released from Burke County Jail. He's considered armed and dangerous, authorities say.

A man still is on the lam after authorities said he was mistakenly released Friday afternoon from the Burke County Jail.

Vance Edward Hinson Jr., 27, was accidentally released Friday afternoon, said Sheriff Steve Whisenant.

Whisenant said investigators are working to determine whether he conspired with an inmate to use another inmate’s identity to get released from the jail.

Multiple sources told The News Herald in Morganton that someone at the jail was getting bonded out. When jail staff asked for the person to step forward, they said Hinson pretended to be that person and stepped forward in his place.

Whisenant said deputies have multiple leads as to where Hinson may have headed when he left the jail Friday.

He has previous convictions for speeding to elude arrest, possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, simple assault and larceny after breaking and entering, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.

Hinson should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff said. Anyone who sees him should not approach him, and they should call 911 immediately.

