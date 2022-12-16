Interim leader named permanent Nebraska State Fair executive director

In her first full-time job with the Nebraska State Fair, Jaime Parr was the receptionist and accounts payable clerk. Now she's in charge of the entire fair.

On Friday, the State Fair Board unanimously voted to make Parr the fair's executive director. She had been deputy executive director since December of 2020, and has twice served as interim executive director.

Parr succeeds Bill Ogg as the head of the fair. Twenty-two people applied for the position.

Board chairman Bob Haag sent the applications to the other board members, and asked for their feedback. The 10 people who responded named Parr in each of their responses. One other candidate was mentioned in six other responses.

The two finalists were interviewed on Monday. Haag said the other finalist was also a Nebraskan.

In a statement, Haag said, "We are pleased and proud to have a native Nebraskan serving as executive director of the Nebraska State Fair. Jaime's longevity with the fair, knowledge of the institution and love of all things Nebraska made her the ideal choice."

Parr's first position with the fair, in 1998, was a seasonal job as a clerk for competitive exhibits. Before she concluded that two-month job, Parr interviewed for and was hired for the position of receptionist and accounts payable clerk. She did that job for a couple of years.

She left the fair for three years, returning in 2008.

Parr moved with the fair from Lincoln to Grand Island. She has lived in Grand Island since December of 2009.

She worked as space rental manager, which the fair now calls facility director.

Was becoming executive director always Parr's goal?

"No, but it certainly turned into that. And I'm honored for the opportunity," Parr said after Friday's meeting.

Parr didn't seek the job in her first stint as interim executive director, after the departure of Lori Cox in 2020. This time around, she decided to pursue the position.

"I didn't decide to apply until I actually applied. Once the position was posted, I really felt like I knew what the board was looking for. It made sense. I thought that I aligned with what they were looking for," she said.

She feels she's a good fit for the job because of her experience, her history and her understanding of what the fair board hopes and wants for its employees, the fair and the Aksarben Stock Show. "I think I have a good understanding of that. And I'm super-excited to help move projects along."

Now, the fair will be one under Parr.

Parr said she's grateful for the position and excited about the opportunity.

"A lot of different things go into pulling off a fair. I have had an opportunity to experience a lot of them," she said.

But over the past couple of years, she saw how many aspects of the fair were new to her and she knows she'll encounter just as many new things over the next couple of years.

Parr is very involved in the community, and she knows how much volunteer effort goes into making the fair successful.

When the fair moved to Grand Island, she saw the work of the Can-do Committees and the yellow T-shirt brigades. "I am honored to work alongside so many of those people when we're out in the community. And I appreciate what they do for the Nebraska State Fair. It's incredibly valuable."

Parr, who turns 47 next month, is a native of Fremont. After one year at Wayne State, she earned an associate's degree in accounting from Southeast Community College. She then received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Doane University.

She and her husband, David, have an 11-year-old daughter, Sophie Jo.

