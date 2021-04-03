Internet opens Iowa’s sports betting floodgate

According to Preuss, his office was getting zero calls about sports betting problems last fall, and the overall call volume last year was about half of what it was pre-pandemic. However, he said, in February about 25 percent of the contacts to Iowa’s 800-BETS OFF hotline and other problem-gambling resources were calls, texts, chats or emails about sports betting.

“It’s been increasing every month so it’s an indication that people are getting back in the game, if you will,” he said.

Overall, about 85 percent of Iowans who do gamble don’t have any betting problems, Preuss said. But there needs to be a “safety net” for those who develop addictions or might be at risk. About 13.6 percent of adult Iowans are in the at-risk category, he said, and about 1 percent have a gambling disorder.

According to preliminary data from a 2018 survey of about 1,800 Iowa adults on gambling attitudes and behaviors conducted by the University of Northern Iowa Center for Social and Behavioral Research, about 90.2 percent have gambled in their lifetime with 73.8 percent having done so in the last 12 months and 45.8 percent in the last 30 days, Preuss said. About 130,000 adult Iowans engaged in sports betting in the past year, with 3 percent in the last 30 days.