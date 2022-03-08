Investigator says he heard Vazquez ask 'Are you ready?' immediately before LPD officer was shot

COLUMBUS -- The defense quickly made clear that they'll be arguing degrees at Felipe Vazquez's murder trial for the fatal shooting of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera in 2020.

"A terrible thing has happened in this case, but it will be up to you to determine whether the state charged him properly," one of Vazquez's attorneys, Candice Wooster, said in opening statements in Columbus on Tuesday morning.

Vazquez, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, which requires premeditation and intent to kill, plus six other felonies.

Wooster told jurors they'll also be allowed to consider second-degree murder, an intentional act without premeditation or planning, and manslaughter, a death caused unintentionally during an unlawful act, which she argued is the proper charge.

On the other side, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon says when Vazquez, then 17, barricaded himself in a bedroom at his parent's house at 33rd and Vine streets in Lincoln on Aug. 26, 2020, and broke through a front window, shooting to escape law enforcement officers there to arrest him, it was first-degree murder.

A single shot struck Herrera causing devastating damage to his liver.

He died at an Omaha hospital on Sept. 7.

Condon told the jury the words, consequences and actions of Vazquez would be important for them to remember during trial.

Carrie Herrera, the slain officer's widow, testified that on Aug. 26, 2020, a Wednesday, Mario came home around 7:30 a.m. because he'd forgotten his backpack.

"And he gave me a kiss and he told me he loved me and he left," she said in emotional testimony.

She said March 9 would've been their 26th anniversary.

Instead, Carrie Herrera was in a courtroom, identifying photos of her husband's shoes and the St. Michael medal, a symbol of the battle of good against evil, he wore around his neck and never took off.

Lincoln Police Investigator Matt Franken then took the stand to talk about how an arrest warrant had come down for Vazquez and surveillance had linked him to the home at 33rd and Vine, so he and Herrera headed there.

Herrera helped interpret when Vazquez's stepmother answered the door. She didn't know if he was there but said they could search the house, Franken said.

Franken whistled to round up the rest of the team waiting outside. And they started their search, eventually finding a locked door.

"I started to push on it, and I feel resistance right away," he said.

It started to become clear to them that someone was inside, Franken said. Worst case, he said, they had a wanted person barricaded in the room with Vazquez's stepmom and another woman and child still in the house.

Herrera started to move the two women and the child outside.

"The last thing he ever said to me is: 'There's someone in there. He's in there,'" Franken said.

Franken started negotiating with Vazquez, who at first had a slow, calm tone, then started asking more probing questions, like how many officers were out there. He seemed to be trying to buy time.

"It became very apparent to everyone in the room that he was sizing us up," Franken said.

They had brought a ramming device inside but didn't want to use it because it puts them in a precarious position, he said. It was nice weather. They had all the time in the world to wait.

Then, Franken said, he noticed stress in Vazquez's voice. He said, repeatedly, he was coming out, then seemed to issue a challenge: "Are you ready?"

Franken said he then heard him say something like, "Oh my God. I can't believe I'm doing this."

Next came the sound of glass breaking. Then shots fired.

Police say it was the sound of Vazquez and Orion Ross smashing through a window to escape and Vazquez firing.

A bullet hit Herrera — who had been in plain clothes and not wearing a bulletproof vest.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

