Iowa adds nearly $306M to budget surplus

A major piece of the CARES money has gone toward paying unemployment benefits to tens of thousands of Iowa workers who have been idled due to the pandemic and business closings.

Before adjourning their coronavirus-interrupted 2020 session June 14, state legislators appropriated a total of $7.779 billion from the state’s general fund for the 2021 fiscal year that began July 1. That was a reduction of $45.9 million, or 0.6 percent, compared with the previous fiscal year’s revised spending. The fiscal 2021 appropriations — for the current state budget — are $244.4 million below the state’s spending cap.

Before passing a new state budget, legislative Democrats criticized majority Republicans for shirking their constitutional responsibility by proposing a “state quo” spending plan that cedes up to $10 billion in budget-making and oversight authority to the governor and her staff.

“The governor’s office has consistently painted a rosy picture of the state budget that doesn’t reflect the economic reality felt by working Iowans,” said Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee.

“To portray a generous ending balance does not tell us how the governor used federal dollars to plug budget gaps or what programs may have been cut by her office to create savings.”