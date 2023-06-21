DES MOINES-- Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is co-hosting a donation drive to raise money for crisis pregnancy centers to mark the one-year anniversary of the end of Roe v. Wade and federal abortion protections.

Bird joined eight other Republican attorneys general in the drive, taking place Tuesday through Saturday and operated through Her PLAN, an anti-abortion organization that works with the centers and health care providers. Through the organization’s website, people can donate items and supplies to various pregnancy centers, including six in Iowa. Centers include Crossroads of Crawford County, Her Health Women’s Center in Sioux City and InnerVisions HealthCare in West Des Moines.

“By donating critical baby supplies, we can each do our part to support women through motherhood, build up loving environments for mothers to raise their children in, and embolden a culture that promotes life,” Bird said in a news release.

The centers counsel against abortion and provide expecting mothers with supplies, information and education related to pregnancy and parenting. Abortion rights advocates are critical of the centers, which generally are not medically licensed clinics, and say they provide misleading information.

In a statement Tuesday, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa criticized the donation drive, which comes after Bird’s office paused payments for emergency contraception and abortions for victims of sexual assault.

“Iowans deserve better. Brenna Bird should be ashamed that her main focus is continuing to dismantle the high-quality, comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care that used to exist in Iowa,” Planned Parenthood spokesperson Mazie Stilwell said.