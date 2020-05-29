Iowa allocating CARES funds to aid small businesses, renters, homeowners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Iowa will begin allocating $700 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to help residents and businesses cope with the economic impact of the pandemic, including rent and mortgage assistance to Iowans at immediate risk of eviction or foreclosure.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ plan calls for using most of the state’s $1.25 billion in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — or CARES Act — funds to help small businesses and support K-12 distance learning, rural hospitals, telehealth, farmers and ethanol producers.

She said she will hold back $550 million as the state monitors the impact of joblessness due to the virus on the Unemployment Trust Fund and for unforeseen COVID-19 expenses, Reynolds said at her daily news briefing Friday.

Although she doesn’t know how many Iowans will seek foreclosure and eviction assistance, Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham said the program has been designed to accept as many as 20,000 applications. Applications are at iowahousingrecovery.com.

Homeowners will be able to receive up to $3,000 in assistance on mortgage payments and renters are eligible for as much as $3,200 in aid. Payments will be made directly to mortgage holders and landlords, she said.