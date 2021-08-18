 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa barber gives back with free back-to-school cuts for kids
0 Comments
editor's pick

Iowa barber gives back with free back-to-school cuts for kids

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

About halfway through the day on Tuesday, Kayzee Calaway had already seated around 24 kids in his chair for a free back-to-school haircut. 

Calaway, who owns and operates Kut$ by KZ on South Monroe Avenue in Mason City, said he's picking up the event where he left it off in his previous Iowa shop. 

Kayzee Calaway -free cuts

Kayzee Calaway, owner of Kut$ by KZ, gives a free haircut to first-grader Dexter Severson as part of a community back-to-school event held at the Mason City barber shop on Tuesday.

"I plan to do this every year," Calaway said. "We were doing this the last couple of years while I was down in Des Moines, back working in my old neighborhood."

Through word of mouth and Facebook, Calaway said he saw parents coming in, not just from in town, but surrounding counties as well. Even a student from Minnesota stopped in for a trim.

Among those getting a fresh look was Dexter Severson, who will be heading into the first grade this fall.

Severson, who sat patiently as Calaway trimmed his shaggy hair into a clean-cut preppy look, said he liked his haircut and that Kayzee did a good job. Dexter then spent a little time checking himself out in the mirror.

Calaway said he thought up the idea of offering free haircuts as a way to help people on a budget get their kids ready for back to school. "There's a lot of single parents out there, and people who just need a little help," Calaway said. "Plus right now, there's the pandemic. People just ain't got it (money)."

Dexter Severson haircut

First-grader Dexter Severson of Mason City checks himself out in a mirror at Kut$ by KZ after getting a new haircut from barber Kayzee Calaway on Tuesday.

Calaway said he's happy to be seeing familiar faces and new clients, alike, but drumming up future clientele was not the focus of the event. "I want to give back to the community that has given me so much support. That's what this is about. Just giving back."

 

Lisa Grouette is a Photojournalist for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News