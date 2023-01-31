Iowa bike shop owner looks back at 49 years of RAGBRAI and forward to this year's event

Before the announcement of this year’s RAGBRAI route, many speculated that Muscatine would be chosen as one of the overnight cities in order to honor the late Charlie Harper and his family’s bike shop, Harper’s Cycling & Fitness.

While he was disappointed that Muscatine was not included, bike shop owner Greg Harper said he’s still holding out hope for a good anniversary year for RAGBRAI and for some attention for the Muscatine community, even though it’s not an official stopping point.

“In talking with Director Matt Phippen at the route announcement, he said that they would be calling Muscatine this week, so even though we aren’t an overnight town or an ending town, there is the possibility that Muscatine will still be a part of this year’s RAGBRAI route, which would be a huge benefit for the community,” Harper said.

As someone who has been involved for the entirety of RAGBRAI’s 49-year run, including being one of only three people to take part in every ride and as an official RAGBRAI bike shop, Harper said his excitement over RAGBRAI’s 50th anniversary overpowers his disappointment.

One reason the event is so special to him is the honor of being one of the event’s official bike shops.

“You have to be invited by RAGBRAI to be out there (on the route) to do repairs,” he said. “We’ve been an official RAGBRAI bike shop since 1994. What keeps us coming back is that it’s one of the oldest and longest rides of its kind, and to be invited to be a part of it; it’s really special.”

He also appreciates the companionship that often can be found within the event, whether that’s through meeting up with old friends or making new ones.

“You meet people from all over the country and all over the world, and it’s a week of cycling fun and adventure in the state of Iowa,” Harper said. “As an official bike shop, we put in long days doing repairs, but we’re there to support the ride and the riders themselves so that they can have a good experience.”

For this year’s RAGBRAI, one of his biggest hopes is for the week to see good weather conditions.

“It takes preparation and training in order to complete the ride in a fun manner, but the weather can sometimes make a ride just a little more uncomfortable,” he said. “The heat is one thing, but it’s the moisture and the rain that can cause trouble. Riding in the rain isn’t a fun thing. But that’s part of what the ride is — all the weather and the experience of seeing Iowa.”

But whether things are sunny or rainy, Harper, said, this year still is going to be a special year for RAGBRAI, one that he hopes all the riders enjoy.

“Having participated in all the RAGBRAIs, I plan to continue riding in and enjoying all of them,” he said.