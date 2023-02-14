A panel of House lawmakers Monday advanced a bill that would prohibit public schools from teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grades.
It also requires school boards provide age-appropriate and research-based instruction in human growth and development.
Supporters of House File 8 argued that the topic of gender identity should be exclusive to parents and their children — and not discussed in public schools.
Opponents said the measure undermines LGBTQ support in schools and endangers the safety, welfare and autonomy of transgender and gender-fluid youth.
Senate Republicans have advanced a similar proposal that would prohibit public schools from teaching gender identity in grades K-8.
Some parents who spoke in favor of the bill requested it be amended to ban the teaching of gender identity in all grades K-12.
“Promoting and advertising and encouraging the LGBTQ lifestyle to impressionable young children at school is wrong and reckless,” parent Courtney Collier said. “Schools do not need to teach children about gender identity and sexual orientation in order for children to be encouraged to be kind and respectful to all. Unnaturally highlighting and pointing out differences to children does not lead to unity.”
House education subcommittee member Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, said he would support expanding the prohibition to higher grades, but did not specify which grades.
Subcommittee member Rep. Sharon Steckman, D-Mason City, noted parents currently have the option to have their child “opt out” of such teachings, and that evidence-based research shows that children who are free to express their gender identity and learn about their gender are safer and healthier.
Steckman, LGBTQ advocates and representatives with the Iowa Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics argued the bill will further isolate, stigmatize and promote bullying against a marginalized segment of the community.
“There is no science behind this bill,” said Dr. Amy Shriver, an Iowa pediatrician.
Holt and committee chair Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Hull, signed off on the bill, which now moves to the full House Education Committee for consideration.
