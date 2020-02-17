Iowa bill would extend statue of limitations for child sex crimes

“Right now there is no hope for the victims,” Zaun said. “I think this is a really important first step. Is this perfect? No, it’s a first step in the right direction.

“Obviously, it’s got a big challenging uphill battle to get this signed into law, but I believe that it needs to be done,” he added.

Advocates representing abuse survivors told Zaun’s subcommittee that crimes are often psychologically repressed for decades — Hamilton said the average age for an abuse victim to come forward is 52 — and only about 12 percent of abuses are ever reported.

However, representatives for church and school organizations feared they could be vulnerable to huge legal liabilities for past circumstances that might be hard to document.

“It takes a long time to digest this,” said Rhonda Martin, a woman who told subcommittee members she was abused when she was 8 and was just beginning to feel comfortable discussing it publicly. “If you do not extend the statute of limitations, you’re taking away the power from these powerless children.”

Amy Campbell of the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault said abusers often target more than one victim, so enabling one to come forward could bring other situations to light.