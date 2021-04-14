Iowa bottle bill alive, but time running out to make changes

DES MOINES -- Less than three weeks before the Legislature is scheduled to adjourn, lawmakers breathed new life into an attempt to change Iowa’s four-decade-old law that requires nickel deposits on pop and beer cans.

“A lot of work has gone into it this past year,” Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said Wednesday as she asked the House Ways and Means Committee to “continue to move this forward” despite an acknowledgment time is running out on efforts modify what’s come to be known as the “bottle bill.”

Although they also support changes in the deposit law, the committee’s Democrats opposed House File 814 and Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville, called for a public hearing “to make sure the public, the consumers, have some input” before the full House acts on the bill.

The outlook for action is not great. Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, recently said that despite progress made by bottle bill stakeholders, “it will be difficult to wrap that up in the next three weeks.” The Legislature is scheduled to adjourn April 30, but that is not a hard deadline.

Proposals to change the bottle bill that pop up every session give the debate a “Groundhog Day” feel, Whitver said on Iowa PBS’ “Iowa Press” last weekend.