Iowa boy spends money he found on Christmas gifts for others

The Christmas Spirit took hold of one lucky boy earlier this month, and he was eager to spread his cheer.

Jacob Boller, a sixth-grader from Clear Lake, was getting home from school on a chilly December day, when he spotted money from the corner of his eye.

Melinda, Jacob's mother, heard her daughter yelling "it's not fair!" from inside their home. Jacob had found a $100 bill on the ground.

At first, Melinda was surprised, she didn't believe it was real. Father Josh Boller joked about the cash, "first thing I did was look in my wallet to make sure I hadn't lost any of mine."

Naturally, they took it to the bank. Not to deposit, but to make sure they weren't being tricked. But Halloween tricks are over, and the Christmas bill was real.

"We went to the police to see if it was anyone's (money,)" Jacob recounted their next step. The police told him nobody had called about a missing bill, and after asking around, Jacob pinned it on the fridge and waited for somebody to call.

For eight days, that bill was stuck on the fridge. Nobody ever claimed it. After waiting the appropriate time, Jacob's parents told him it was his money, and he could spend it however he wanted.

"His first reaction wasn't to spend the money on himself, it didn't even cross his mind," Jacob's father smiled. It was a proud moment for Jacob's parents when he made his choice.

Jacob knew right away he wanted to go toy shopping, so he could help other kids have a Christmas as great as his own.

With the giving spirit of Christmas in their hearts, the Boller family headed to Target. One hundred dollars in hand, Jacob bought games and toys for kids who needed more Christmas cheer.

It was little sister Madilyn's suggestion to donate the gifts to the Giving Tree. When they arrived, they saw the Giving Spirit had emptied the tree and had already filled the skirt with gifts, so they went elsewhere, searching for another group to donate to.

The Bollers decided to give their toys to Chad Harrison at CPA, where each Toys for Tots donation is matched with another toy, doubling the amount that Jacob had given.

"Chad has always (matched donations)," said Tina Swart, office administrator at Chad Harrison CPA, "it's something he feels strongly and is passionate about that he donates and gives gifts to kids for Christmas."

With the matched donations at CPA, what began as a lucky find for Jacob Boller turned into 14 Christmas presents for the community.

"I felt like I already had a pretty good Christmas so far, so I hope that others could feel the same way I do," Jacob said.

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0