Iowa Campaign Almanac

Reynolds detailed ways her administration dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks at meatpacking plants in Iowa, discussed her decision to return $95 million in federal money for surveillance testing in schools, touted recent legislation to cut Iowa taxes and “back the blue” with more public safety funding and criticized the Biden administration’s response in securing the U.S. southern border.

Much of the discussion during the hourlong forum at the Republican Governors Association meeting in Nashville, Tenn., focused on ways the governors have been handling the public health and economic challenges during the pandemic, governing as conservatives in the Biden era and pushing an agenda centered on defending liberties.

Along with Reynolds, other GOP governors who participated in the televised forum included Govs. Doug Ducey of Arizona, Ron DeSantis of Florida, Bill Lee of Tennessee, Kristi Noem of South Dakota and Chris Sununu of New Hampshire.

On Thursday, RGA officials announced that Ducey and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will serve together in 2022 as the association’s co-chairs and Reynolds — who is in cycle in 2022 and cannot serve as chair — will continue to serve as RGA vice chair beyond the current year.