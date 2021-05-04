IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Conservation funding available to farmers, landowners

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, May 4, 2021:

CONSERVATION FUNDING: Farmers and landowners can sign up for state cost-share funds to help adopt soil health and water quality practices, according to Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.

The funding can be used for in-field management practices, including planting cover crops, transitioning acres to no-till/strip-till soil management, or applying a nitrification inhibitor.

Farmers who are planting cover crops for the first time are eligible for $25 per acre through the cost-share fund, while those continuing the practice can receive $15 per acre.

Producers transitioning acres to no-till or strip-till are eligible for $10 per acre, and may receive $3 per acre for applying fall fertilizer using a nitrapyrin nitrification inhibitor.

Cost-share funding through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is limited to 160 acres per farmer or landowner.

The funds will be made available in July, but farmers can start submitting applications immediately through Soil and Water Conservation District offices.