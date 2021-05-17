IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: DOT locations to be closed Memorial Day

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday, May 17, 2021:

HOLIDAY CLOSING: All Iowa Department of Transportation business locations will be closed May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

All Iowa DOT driver’s license service centers will be closed May 29 and May 31, and resume operations June 1 at 8:30 a.m.

Many people may be able to complete driver’s license business online at iowadot.gov or at a self-service kiosk.

For service at one of a DOT office, an appointment is required and can be set up through the website.

The DOT recommends that commercial vehicle operators needing services immediately following the Memorial Day weekend to plan several days in advance. Commercial vehicle operators needing oversize/overweight permits for travel in Iowa on June 1 should submit the permit request and attain approval before 4:30 p.m. May 28.

No movements of oversize/overweight loads will be permitted in Iowa from noon May 28 until 30 minutes before sunrise June 1.