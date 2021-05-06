IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Drought concerns persist

COVID-19 AID TOPS $5 BILLION: Iowa is slated to receive slightly more than $5 billion in federal aid to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency said the $5.003 billion from the overall $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan will be divided, with $1.379 billion going to the state and about $1.162 billion going to local governments.

Iowa’s overall allotment does not include the roughly $3.776 billion in direct payments made to individuals and families, according to the Legislative Services Agency.

The state government share includes $152.8 million for capital projects.

In the local government allotment, $335 million will go to metropolitan cities; $612 million will go to counties, allotted by population; and $216 million will go to “nonentitlement” local entities described as “non-counties.”

The federal funds come with broad spending flexibility to address emergency and economic effects of the pandemic, according to the Legislative Services Agency analysis.

The money can be used to replenish revenue lost due to the shutdown of the economy and for investments for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, and for premium pay to essential workers.