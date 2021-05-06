IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Drought concerns persist

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, May 6, 2021:
DROUGHT CONCERNS PERSIST: Statewide average precipitation totaled 1.61 inches in April, which was 1.9 inches below normal and ranked last month as one of the top 20 driest Aprils in 149 years of statewide records, according to the Department of Natural Resources’ monthly Water Summary Update.
As a result, stream flows are below normal in much of the state, and shallow groundwater supplies are of concern in northern and northwestern Iowa, according to Tim Hall, coordinator of the DNR’s hydrology resources.
In addition, he said, 78 percent of the state is rated as experiencing abnormally dry to severe drought conditions — the highest extent since September 2020.
“All of the indicators used in the Water Summary Update are trending drier,” Hall said. “This time of the year, the state should be receiving more than an inch per week of rain, so we are falling further behind.”
Normally, Iowa receives nearly two-thirds of its annual rainfall from April through August. In the past month, stream flows across about one-third of the state have moved into below-normal conditions.
For more information, visit iowadnr.gov/WaterSummaryUpdate.
COVID-19 AID TOPS $5 BILLION: Iowa is slated to receive slightly more than $5 billion in federal aid to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency said the $5.003 billion from the overall $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan will be divided, with $1.379 billion going to the state and about $1.162 billion going to local governments.
Iowa’s overall allotment does not include the roughly $3.776 billion in direct payments made to individuals and families, according to the Legislative Services Agency.
The state government share includes $152.8 million for capital projects.
In the local government allotment, $335 million will go to metropolitan cities; $612 million will go to counties, allotted by population; and $216 million will go to “nonentitlement” local entities described as “non-counties.”
The federal funds come with broad spending flexibility to address emergency and economic effects of the pandemic, according to the Legislative Services Agency analysis.
The money can be used to replenish revenue lost due to the shutdown of the economy and for investments for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, and for premium pay to essential workers.
The funds can’t be used to make payments to pension funds or to reduce taxes directly or indirectly between March 3, 2020, and the last day of the fiscal year in which all of the funds received have been spent or returned.
TRANSGENDER ATHLETES: A coalition of progressive faith leaders called on Gov. Kim Reynolds to cease her push for legislation that would ban transgender students from competing in sports with other students of the same gender they identify as.
Interfaith Alliance of Iowa held a virtual news conference Thursday during which multiple speakers expressed their opposition to the governor’s proposal.
“Transgender kids simply want to play sports for the same reason as other kids, and they want to be treated fairly,” said Connie Ryan, Interfaith Alliance of Iowa and Action Fund executive director. “As with all kids, they want to feel like they belong and that they are welcome to participate.”
Reynolds has described her proposal as an issue of fairness, but examples of biological males dominating girls’ sports are exceptionally rare.
There is no current bill in the Republican-controlled Legislature that proposes such a ban. With this year’s legislative session nearing its end, any proposal now would have to come from legislative leaders or be amended to a budget bill.
CASINO NUMBERS REBOUND: Iowa’s 19 state-licensed casinos posted more than $160.54 million in adjusted gross receipts in April, more evidence that they are rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic that forced them to close their doors for 11 weeks.
Data posted by the state Racing and Gaming Commission on Thursday showed year-to-date adjusted gross receipts stood at $1.275 billion, which already have topped last fiscal year’s $1.163 billion in receipts, with two months left in the current fiscal year.
Those numbers compare to receipts of $1.457 billion in fiscal 2019.
“April numbers are extremely strong,” Commission Administrator Brian Ohorilko said. “We believed we would see high attendance and play based on the record numbers we witnessed in March. April numbers are down slightly from March. However, April 2021 is approximately $37 million higher than April 2019.”
Attendance still lags for the year — at 13,310,253 — but April topped 1.54 million visitors as a sign Iowans are starting to do more activities as they get COVID-19 vaccinations.
The state has taken in nearly $253.4 million in gambling tax revenue so far in fiscal 2021.
Commission officials expect to release April’s sports-betting data Friday.