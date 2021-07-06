IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Executive Council approves repairs

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, July 6, 2021:
EXECUTIVE COUNCIL ACTION: Members of the Iowa Executive Council voted 3-0 Tuesday to approve nearly $666,000 in repairs — with slightly more than half involving the Iowa Communications Network.
Gov. Kim Reynolds, Secretary of State Paul Pate and State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald approved claims that dealt with ICN erosion, rodent chews and other issues that required nearly $350,000 in repairs. An additional $265,723 was approved to address a natural gas emergency and curtailment filed by the state Department of Administrative Services.
The state Board of Regents also was granted nearly $16,000 in reimbursements to cover a broken water pipe in the University of Iowa’s Pappajohn Center fire sprinkler system.
Council members also discussed the likelihood of raising the self-imposed maximum threshold of $500,000 for payment of a claim in light of a request for $858,178 to cover damage caused by the Aug. 10 derecho at the state Capitol complex. The council took no action at Tuesday’s teleconference meeting.
VOLUNTEER AWARDS: United Way of East Central Iowa in Cedar Rapids and Riverside Casino & Golf Resort in Riverside were the winners in the seventh annual Give Back Challenge, a campaign in which businesses encourage their employees to volunteer and log their hours from April 1 to May 30.
From a business perspective, employer-supported volunteering affects the bottom line, according to Volunteer Iowa. Studies show it leads to improved employee engagement, organizational commitment, job satisfaction and retention.
While the 2021 Give Back Iowa Challenge looked significantly different than in previous years, employees continued to find virtual and safe, socially distanced volunteer opportunities to contribute to the recovery from the pandemic and the August 2020 derecho, along with filling other crucial volunteer needs in their communities.
Participating employers were divided into two categories based on the number of employees. Winners were selected by the highest average number of volunteer hours per employee.
“Employees who participated in the 2021 challenge logged nearly 17,000 volunteer hours over the two-month period, while navigating personal, professional, family and public health issues,” said Adam Lounsbury, executive director of Volunteer Iowa.
For more information, visit volunteeriowa.org.
REDISTRICTING COMMISSION: Statehouse Democrats have named a new member to the state’s redistricting advisory commission, replacing former secretary of state candidate Deidre DeJear with Davenport lawyer Jazmin Newton.
Iowa’s Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission is a part of the state’s decennial process of redrawing political boundaries. The commission conducts public hearings to gather input on the new maps, which are drawn by the state’s nonpartisan legal services agency.
Republicans and Democrats each appoint two members to the commission.
Newton is president of a local chapter of the League of Latin American Citizens and a member of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
A news release from Iowa Senate Democrats did not state why Newton is replacing DeJear.
The redistricting process has been delayed this year by pandemic-related delays in the federal census bureau producing population data for states.
BOAT CRASH PROBED: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday it was investigating a boat accident that injured central Iowans Monday evening when the craft crashed into a pillar of the Mile Long Bridge at Saylorville Lake.
Injured in the single boat accident were Thorne Glasgow, 30, of Indianola; Clayton McKenzie, 19, of Prole; Mattie George, 23, of Norwalk; and Alexander Buck, 30, of Des Moines. The owner and operator of the boat was Steven Starrett, 38, of Pleasant Hill.
The injured were taken to hospitals, but no condition reports were available.