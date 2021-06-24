IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Flood mitigation funding approved

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, June 24, 2021:
FLOOD MITIGATION FUNDING: Cedar Rapids, which pushed for a state sales tax diversion program to finance long-term flood mitigation projects, has had projects totaling $269.4 million approved by the Flood Mitigation Board, which oversees the program created by the Iowa Legislature in 2012.
That’s 45 percent of the $595.9 million approved by the board for projects in 10 Iowa cities, according to a report from the Legislative Services Agency. That includes $111.1 million for Des Moines and its Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority, $98.5 million for Dubuque, $9.8 million in Coralville and $8.5 in Iowa City.
The program diverts sales tax revenue to fund to local projects. Local governments are permitted to issue bonds that will be repaid with the sales tax revenue made available under the program. The bonds can be repaid with the sales tax revenue, which local governments are allowed to receive for flood mitigation for up to 20 years after the local government’s project has been approved by the board.
The diversion of sales tax revenue from the growth in retail sales in the participating cities has a dollar-for-dollar negative effect on the state general fund.
From fiscal 2014 through May 24, 2021, a total of $185.7 million has been transferred from the state to the Sales Tax Increment Fund, with $176.1 million sent to the 10 approved local governments.
KIDS COUNT: Iowa ranked ninth among the states and District of Columbia for children’s well-being in the 2021 Kids Count report card from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.
Since 1990, the Casey Foundation has ranked states annually on overall child well-being using an index of four key indicators capturing what children need most to thrive: economic well-being; education; health; and family and community.
In the most recent report, Massachusetts ranks first, followed by New Hampshire and Minnesota, Vermont, Utah, New Jersey, Nebraska, Connecticut, Iowa and Wisconsin. Iowa ranked seventh in economic well-being, 13th in education and health, and 10th in family and community.
Despite gains since the Great Recession, the 2019 data used in compiling the report shows the nation is not ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive, according to Kids Count. Child poverty remained high. Reading and math proficiency rates still were unacceptably low. Long-standing racial disparities persisted across the board.
The report did not reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the authors noted.
DOT HOLIDAY CLOSINGS: Iowa Department of Transportation business locations will be closed July 5 in honor of Independence Day.
Driver service centers, typically closed Mondays, will be operated by appointment only and closed July 3 and July 5. However, many people may be able to complete driver’s license business online at https://iowadot.gov/#/services.
The Iowa DOT recommends that commercial vehicle operators plan ahead if they will need services around the July Fourth holiday. Commercial vehicle operators who need oversize/overweight permits for travel in Iowa on July 6 should obtain them before 4:30 p.m. July 2.
No movements of oversize/overweight loads will be permitted in Iowa from noon July 2 until 30 minutes before sunrise July 6.
Because the permit center typically experiences a heavy workload the day after the holiday, customers are urged to submit applications for oversize/overweight permits, especially those more than 156,000 pounds, several days before needing the permit.