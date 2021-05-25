IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Free fishing weekend set for next month

Farmers in south-central and southeast Iowa still have at least 20 percent of their soybean crop to plant, but some areas may need a few days to dry out enough to allow field work to resume.

Due to persistent precipitation, officials with the state Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship say there were 2.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week — mostly involving planting and spraying.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from 0.14 inch at Rock Valley in Sioux County to 3.2 inches at Clarinda in Page County.

The statewide weekly average precipitation was 1.24 inches, while the normal is 0.99 inch.

Statewide, topsoil moisture levels in Iowa were rated 3 percent very short, 15 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 11 percent surplus, while subsoil moisture levels were rated 11 percent very short, 29 percent short, 54 percent adequate and 6 percent surplus.

FRAUD WARNING: Iowa Workforce Development warned Iowans about a fraudulent website that is designed to look like the agency’s claims portal in an attempt to collect personal information.