IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Funding urged for antitrust enforcement

“The cause of the border crisis is entirely due to reckless federal policy reversals executed within your first 100 days in office,” the 20 Republicans wrote. It has led to “the inhumane treatment of tens of thousands of children and undermined a fragile immigration system.”

Requests from the Department of Health and Human Services for states to house migrant children make it clear the Biden administration is leaving states on their own on to fix a crisis that it created, the letter said.

“We urge you to take action to end the humanitarian crisis and secure our southern border immediately,” the governors said.

U.S. HIGHWAY 52 INPUT SOUGHT: The Iowa Department of Transportation is seeking input on the proposed 2022 resurfacing on U.S. Highway 52 in the Winneshiek County towns Castalia and Ossian. Through traffic will not be detoured. Instead flaggers and pilot cars will be used.

An online public meeting is now available to view at www.iowadot.gov/pim. To view the meeting and related content, click on “U.S. 52” from the list of public involvement events.