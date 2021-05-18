IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: House minority leader files ethics complaints

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, May 18, 2021:
ETHICS COMPLAINT: House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, has filed complaints with the Iowa House Ethics Committee alleging representatives of two Washington-based groups violated Iowa’s lobbying and ethics laws.
His complaints are based on a video featuring the director of Heritage for America, a lobbying and grassroots organizing groups, saying three provisions of Senate File 413, and election changes signed into law in March, were “directly written” by the group.
The ethics complaints allege Jessica Anderson of Heritage Action of America and Hans von Spakovsky of the Heritage Foundation violated Iowa law by failing to register as a lobbyist and failing to declare (for/against) on a bill.
$300 MILLION: The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt has returned $300 million in unclaimed property to past and present Iowans since its creation in 1983, according to State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald.
“The purpose of the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is to reunite people with valuable funds and keepsakes they may have lost or forgotten, but it’s more than that,” said Fitzgerald. “It’s about the stories and meaning behind returning these funds that make it worth it.”
Iowans can search greatiowatreasurehunt.gov to see if there is any treasure to claim, Fitzgerald said.
Unclaimed property refers to money and other assets held by financial institutions or companies that have lost contact with the owner for a specific period of time.
State law requires these institutions and companies to annually report unclaimed property to the State Treasurer’s Office. The assets are then held until the owner or heir of the property is found. Common forms of unclaimed property include savings or checking accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, utility security deposits and safe deposit box contents.
#IOWANSUNITE: Iowa communities can showcase support for their small businesses through the #IowansUnite Community Pride video contest, announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The contest invites cities, municipalities or economic development organizations to submit creative and inspirational videos showcasing how their community members support small businesses and celebrate the businesses’ importance to the community.
Communities that submit a video have the chance to win a one-of-a-kind mural designed and installed by Iowa artist Ben Schuh to welcome visitors to their shopping district or downtown area.
Entries are due June 22, followed by online voting from June 23-30. The community whose video receives the most votes will win the contest and mural.
For more information, visit thisisiowa.com/iowansunite.