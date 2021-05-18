IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: House minority leader files ethics complaints

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, May 18, 2021:

ETHICS COMPLAINT: House Minority Leader Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, has filed complaints with the Iowa House Ethics Committee alleging representatives of two Washington-based groups violated Iowa’s lobbying and ethics laws.

His complaints are based on a video featuring the director of Heritage for America, a lobbying and grassroots organizing groups, saying three provisions of Senate File 413, and election changes signed into law in March, were “directly written” by the group.

The ethics complaints allege Jessica Anderson of Heritage Action of America and Hans von Spakovsky of the Heritage Foundation violated Iowa law by failing to register as a lobbyist and failing to declare (for/against) on a bill.

$300 MILLION: The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt has returned $300 million in unclaimed property to past and present Iowans since its creation in 1983, according to State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald.