IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: New fluoridation law takes effect

The program displays the year-to-date roadway fatality count for Iowa, as well as a conversation-starting message related to highway safety. Corresponding social media and blog posts that give a back story to the messages also will be moved to Fridays. The change to Friday will catch travelers on the second-highest fatal crash day of the week and leads into the weekend, which statistically features the highest fatal day in Iowa of Saturday and the third-highest day of Sunday (tied with Monday) based on data from 2010-20, Steve Gent, traffic and safety bureau director, said.

The move to Friday will catch both weekday commuter traffic, as well as travelers who may be heading out of town for weekend activities. Another change in the new Roadside Chat program is more active encouragement of public suggestions that could be used on the highway message boards and in social media and blog posts, Gent said. Interested Iowans may go to https://zerofatalitiesiowa.com/roadsidechat.aspx

DEMOCRATS SLAM NEW LAWS: A trio of Statehouse Democrats on Thursday criticized a number of new state laws that took effect July 1 as the product of a “divisive and partisan agenda” promoted by Gov. Kim Reynolds and majority GOP legislators during the 2021 session.