IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: New fluoridation law takes effect

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday, July 1, 2021:
NEW FLUORIDATION LAW: Officials with the state Department of Public Health say a new Iowa law that took effect Thursday requires an owner or operator of a public water supply system to notify its consumers at least 90 days before taking any action to permanently discontinue fluoridation of its water supply. The public water supply also must provide notice to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
According to the agency, community water fluoridation is the precise adjustment of natural fluoride levels to the optimal level of 0.7 mg/L to prevent cavities — noting that for every $1 spent on community water fluoridation, $38 in dental treatment costs are saved. The IDPH Bureau of Oral and Health Delivery Systems monitors the fluoride levels of Iowa communities and provides information, education and assistance to water supply professionals, health care professionals and the public.
DOT HIGHWAY MESSAGING: The Iowa Department of Transportation has announced a change to its interstate highway overhead message board program. Under an updated program called “Roadside Chat,” the overhead message boards on the interstates and major highways that began in August 2013 will be lit from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. every Friday instead of Monday.
The program displays the year-to-date roadway fatality count for Iowa, as well as a conversation-starting message related to highway safety. Corresponding social media and blog posts that give a back story to the messages also will be moved to Fridays. The change to Friday will catch travelers on the second-highest fatal crash day of the week and leads into the weekend, which statistically features the highest fatal day in Iowa of Saturday and the third-highest day of Sunday (tied with Monday) based on data from 2010-20, Steve Gent, traffic and safety bureau director, said.
The move to Friday will catch both weekday commuter traffic, as well as travelers who may be heading out of town for weekend activities. Another change in the new Roadside Chat program is more active encouragement of public suggestions that could be used on the highway message boards and in social media and blog posts, Gent said. Interested Iowans may go to https://zerofatalitiesiowa.com/roadsidechat.aspx
DEMOCRATS SLAM NEW LAWS: A trio of Statehouse Democrats on Thursday criticized a number of new state laws that took effect July 1 as the product of a “divisive and partisan agenda” promoted by Gov. Kim Reynolds and majority GOP legislators during the 2021 session.
Rep. Ross Wilburn, an Ames Democrat who chairs the Iowa Democratic Party, said many of the bills approved this year were products of “backroom deals” that benefited special interests, not average, working Iowans. House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights said majority Republicans “campaign in moderation and govern in the extreme” with Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville pointing as an example to a new permit-less constitutional carry gun law change that he called “the most radical expansion of reckless gun laws in our state’s history.”
Wahls also said the 2021 session produced “an assault on public education” and changes to Iowa’s voting law that “will have very damaging effects.”
PROGRAM EXPANDED: Survivors of assault are now eligible to enroll in the Safe at Home address confidentiality program overseen by the Iowa Secretary of State’s office. Previously, participants included survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, trafficking and stalking.
The expansion of the program is part of a new state law that took effect Thursday.
Iowa’s Safe at Home program began in January 2016 and currently includes more than 675 participants across more than 60 counties. Program enrollees receive a legal-substitute address that can be utilized on public and private records in place of their actual address.
Additionally, their mail is forwarded by Safe at Home. Confidential voter registration and absentee balloting is provided. The program provides an extra layer of security for survivors at no cost to them.
More information can be found at https://safeathome.iowa.gov
SECRETARIES’ DAYS: Many of the nation’s top election officials will be coming to Iowa this summer.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said Thursday that Des Moines will be the site of the Aug. 13-16 National Association of Secretaries of State’s annual summer conference — marking the first time in the association’s 117-year history that it will be meeting in Iowa.
About 300 Secretaries of State, lieutenant governors, senior state staff, vendors and media outlets are slated to attend the annual gathering. The conference will feature committee meetings, discussions and various workshop sessions on election administration, cybersecurity, business services, state heritage and more.
TREASURE HUNT DELIVERS: The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt operated by the state treasurer’s office says it returned more than $18.5 million to at least 20,000 past and present Iowans during the fiscal year that ended Thursday.
Since the program began in 1983, Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald says more than $300 million has been returned to owners of unclaimed property — money and other financial assets that are considered lost or abandoned when an owner cannot be located after a specific period of inactivity. Forgotten bank accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, unpaid life insurance policies and safe deposit box contents are all examples of unclaimed property.
“With the complexities of the pandemic, it comes as no surprise this past year was difficult for many Iowans,” said Fitzgerald. “The average claim amount paid during this fiscal year was $925.78, so it’s great to know we were able to provide a financial relief when many needed it most.”
More than $423 million still is waiting to be claimed with details at https://www.greatiowatreasurehunt.gov
NEW CHIEF DISTRICT JUDGE: Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen has appointed District Judge Patrick Tott of Sioux City as the chief judge of the Third Judicial District, which is comprised of 16 northwest Iowa counties.
Tott succeeds Chief Judge Duane Hoffmeyer, who will retire Aug. 5. The district has 13 district court judges, eight district associate court judges, one associate juvenile court judge, 14 part-time magistrates, and 178 employees, with an operating budget for the current fiscal year of about $18 million. A total of more than 73,000 cases were filed in the Third District in 2020.
Tott, who graduated from Creighton University Law School in 1991, was appointed to the bench in September 2014. As chief judge, Tott will continue to preside over cases as well as supervise all judicial officers and court employees in the district, supervise the performance of administrative and judicial business in the district, set the times and places of holding court, designate presiding judges, and serve on the judicial council, which advises the Supreme Court on administrative matters affecting the trial courts.