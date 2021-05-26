IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Prison staffer assaulted

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, May 26, 2021:

PRISON STAFF ASSAULT: A correctional officer suffered a broken nose when an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary at Fort Madison assaulted him with closed-fist strikes to the face Wednesday morning, the Department of Corrections reported. The officer was treated at a hospital.

The officer was escorting an inmate to his cell when another inmate approached and hit the guard. Officers restrained the attacking inmate.

The inmate was evaluated by medical staff and found not to have suffered significant injuries, DOC said.

The incident remains under investigation.

HISTORY AWARDS: The State Historical Society of Iowa has announced its highest history awards to recognize people, organizations and community groups that have contributed to Iowa’s heritage, study and practice of history.

Included was a lifetime achievement award for sisters Bonnie Smola of Monona and Donna Story of Hawkeye and their late husbands, John Smola and Steve Story, for their work across five decades to preserve and promote Iowa history.