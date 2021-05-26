IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST: Prison staffer assaulted

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, May 26, 2021:
PRISON STAFF ASSAULT: A correctional officer suffered a broken nose when an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary at Fort Madison assaulted him with closed-fist strikes to the face Wednesday morning, the Department of Corrections reported. The officer was treated at a hospital.
The officer was escorting an inmate to his cell when another inmate approached and hit the guard. Officers restrained the attacking inmate.
The inmate was evaluated by medical staff and found not to have suffered significant injuries, DOC said.
The incident remains under investigation.
HISTORY AWARDS: The State Historical Society of Iowa has announced its highest history awards to recognize people, organizations and community groups that have contributed to Iowa’s heritage, study and practice of history.
Included was a lifetime achievement award for sisters Bonnie Smola of Monona and Donna Story of Hawkeye and their late husbands, John Smola and Steve Story, for their work across five decades to preserve and promote Iowa history.
Other winners included the Linn County Conservation Department for its successful effort to rename the county park at the junction of Iowa highways 13 and 100 in Marion with the new designation of Wanatee Park, and Josh O’Leary of Iowa City for producing the 2020 Iowa Magazine article “If You Write It: The University of Iowa Author Who Inspired the Field of Dreams.”
The annual Excellence in History Awards are bestowed by the State Historical Society of Iowa Board of Trustees, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. It will announce additional awards during a virtual ceremony June 3-5 at the annual Preserve Iowa Summit.
For details, visit www.iowaculture.gov.
COLLEGE SAVINGS MILESTONE: The College Savings Iowa 529 plan has surpassed $6 billion in total assets across more than 259,000 active accounts, according to State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald.
The plan that lets parents, grandparents, friends and relatives invest for education expenses on behalf of a future scholar reached the milestone ahead of National Higher Education Day on June 6, he said.
“With College Savings Iowa, families can prepare and save for higher education for the special children in their lives,” added Fitzgerald. “Families have been saving with College Savings Iowa for more than 20 years, and the $6 billion milestone is proof Iowans trust the plan with their loved ones’ futures.”
If an Iowa taxpayer is a College Savings Iowa participant, they can deduct the first $3,474 they contribute per beneficiary account from their state taxable income in 2021.
For more information, call (888) 672-9116 or visit CollegeSavingsIowa.com.
ONE-CALL LAW ENFORCED: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has filed four lawsuits in Davis, Marion, Sioux and Taylor counties alleging contractors conducted illegal excavations — some of which damaged underground utility lines — in violation of the 1993 “Iowa One Call” law.
All four of the cases were resolved with consent decrees, with civil penalties totaling $24,500, according to Miller’s office.
The four defendants admitted to the violations and agreed not to violate the One Call law in the future. Additionally, the AG’s office sent warning letters to six utility companies as a result of numerous violations of locating requirements in Iowa’s One Call law.
The One Call law requires anyone who digs, excavates or trenches privately or commercially to first contact the Iowa One Call center to locate underground utilities. The law also requires that the owners and operators of utilities timely and accurately locate and mark underground facilities in response to a locate request for a planned excavation.
Those agreeing to pay fines were Titan Soil, $6,500; Van Den Broek Concrete, $7,500; ID Excavating and Tiling LLC, $6,000; and JNC Construction, $5,000.
Warning letters were sent to Alliant Energy Group, Black Hills Energy, CenturyLink, Mediacom, MidAmerican Energy Co. and Windstream Communications.
INMATE DIES: Tracy Lee Earles, 59, who began serving a 43-year prison sentence July 27, 2004, for several crimes, the most serious of which was a Polk County conviction for third-degree sexual abuse, died Tuesday morning at MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines.
He had been an inmate at the Newton Correctional Facility.
An autopsy will be conducted.